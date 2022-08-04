NEWCASTLE — The Sixth Judicial District of Wyoming, encompassing Campbell, Weston and Crook counties, has seen an uptick in court cases in the past few years, and Weston County Clerk of District Court Tina Cote said the increase in cases has had some effect on budget and workload.
“The clerk of district court’s office started seeing an increase in felony criminal case filings in fiscal year 2018, and (it) continued to rise in the fiscal years of 2019, 2020 and 2021, with 21, 30, 33 and 32 cases (respectively), and has leveled out in 2022,” said Cote.
The increase is significant, considering fiscal 2016 had a total of only 15 cases and 2017 had 16 cases. While there were no jury trials in 2016, 2017 and 2018, one jury trial occurred in each year of 2019, 2021 and 2022.
“I would say the felony criminal cases filed increased by approximately 50% over the last two fiscal years,” Cote said.
As of July 19, Cote said, there have been a total of 13 felony criminal cases filed in 2022, and most case types processed have been possession of controlled substance, burglary and sexual assault.
“The budget is affected by the supplies needed to open and maintain cases with continued filings. The more cases that are filed in our office do add to the daily workload; however, (that) is to be expected,” she said.
Jury trials also present extra cost, Cote said, as the court is required per state statute to pay jurors, both for their service and mileage if they live 10 miles or more from the courthouse. Jurors receive $30 per day for their service. There are also a number of other expenditures associated with jury trials, such as postage for Summons to Appear and other supplies.
According to Weston County Sheriff Bryan Colvard, the sheriff’s office has also seen an increase in felony cases, including sexual assaults, over the past several months. However, just the few cases the sheriff’s office has sent through to district court may not have much impact on overall increases, Colvard said.
“I don’t know what caused the increase. … It’s too soon to tell if this is a trend,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors in there that could be the cause, but I would have no idea yet.”
In addition, Colvard said that some of the cases are older ones that are now moving forward.
The News Letter Journal reached out to Weston County Attorney Michael Stulken and Sixth Judicial District Judge Matthew Castano but did not receive additional comment from them by press time.
This story was published on August 3, 2022.
