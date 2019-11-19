EVANSTON (WNE) — A 52-year-old Evanston man accused of sexually assaulting two family members and a former girlfriend’s daughter decades ago pleaded not guilty to all counts in Third District Court in Evanston last week.
Rodney William “Bill” Blakeman entered not guilty pleas to four counts of second-degree sexual assault, along with one count of taking immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a child.
Investigators say Blakeman sexually assaulted a 6-year-old while living with a former girlfriend. Two other alleged victims, both blood relatives, have accused Blakeman of abusing them when they were children. One said Blakeman sexually assaulted her from about the age of 8 until she was 12, and the other said Blakeman sexually assaulted her when she was 17, after he provided the girl with alcohol.
Blakeman is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2020, and a trial is set to begin on March 3, 2020.
If convicted, Blakeman faces up to 90 years in prison and up to $40,100 in fines.
