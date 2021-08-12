The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by another 99 on Thursday, growing to 1,990.
The Wyoming Health Department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state received 297 reports of new laboratory-confirmed and 78 probable cases of COVID since Wednesday.
At the same time, the department received reports of 276 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 1,990 active cases, an increase of 99 from Wednesday.
The active cases included 692 of the “Delta” variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variant.
Laramie County had 447 active cases; Natrona County had 288; Campbell County had 198; Uinta County had 145; Fremont had 120; Teton had 112; Sheridan had 96; Albany had 87; Park had 85; Carbon had 71; Sweetwater had 70; Converse had 54; Lincoln had 46; Platte had 34; Goshen had 31; Big Horn had 26; Washakie had 20; Johnson had 15; Sublette had 12; Weston had 11; Hot Springs had nine; Niobrara had eight, and Crook had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Laramie County recorded 65 new cases, while Teton County had 30 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 67,957 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 65,174 have recovered.
