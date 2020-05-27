JACKSON (WNE) — In a 4-to-1 vote at its regular meeting last week the Jackson Town Council voted to raise salaries next year for councilors and Jackson’s next mayor.
It was the third and final reading of the ordinance that will increase their salaries in July 2021, for the first time since 2005.
“To anyone paying attention and following this still, in the 15 years since this figure was last adjusted, in all those years the town has included in its budget salary increases for its employees,” Councilor Jim Stanford said at the meeting. “There have been zero adjustments since this was put in place 15 years ago.”
There has been little public comment when the raises have come up at meetings. Brooke Sausser, community planning manager, for the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, spoke in favor of the raises during one reading of the ordinance at an April 20 meeting.
“Even though we all recognize that these are difficult times ... these raises are more than merited,” she said.
But the raises drew a different and heated reaction on social media, with commenters criticizing the timing of the increases during deep pandemic-related budget cuts.
That led Mayor Pete Muldoon to write a Guest Shot, published in the April 15 News&Guide.
“The process for that increase began in January, when the council, during its annual retreat, discussed pay during a public meeting,” Muldoon wrote, describing the raises as long overdue cost-of-living increases.
