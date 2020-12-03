Virtual wolf meeting hijacked by heckler
POWELL (WNE) — Not even an obscure Zoom meeting of the Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board could escape 2020 unscathed.
As about 16 state and federal officials discussed the compensation offered to producers who lose livestock to wolves in certain parts of the state, their progress was briefly slowed by an outburst from an unknown person in attendance at Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
The board was carefully considering how to respond to a portion of a four-part comment on the compensation program when a man only known as “Robert” voted nay. His vote went largely unnoticed, being in the vast minority.
But as the board considered their reply to another portion of the public comment, Robert interrupted with a largely unintelligible string of profanities and racial slurs.
While there have been many documented cases of people crashing Zoom meetings since the start of the pandemic, it was a bit shocking to most in attendance that someone found the group replying to comments on wolf depredation compensation within Wyoming’s predator zone — let alone spent time attempting to sabotage the meeting.
It was about 14 minutes into the board’s discussion that the profanities and slurs began.
“Oh good, that’s handy,” Doug Miyamoto, co-chair of the board and director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, sarcastically remarked.
Jerry Johnson of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who was administering the meeting, eventually was forced to remove Robert and the board continued after apologies and a couple chuckles.
“That was a first for me,” Johnson said.
———
Hitching Post owner seeking abatement loan for two buildings
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The owner of the former Hitching Post Inn is gearing up to submit a loan application to the Brownfields Revolving Loan Committee in order to assist with abatement and demolition of the infamous Cheyenne hotel’s two southern buildings.
The Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund uses an Environmental Protection Agency grant to support renovation projects where contamination or hazardous substances are barriers to development.
While a number of developers have shown interest in the property, abatement and demolition ended up too expensive for anyone to follow through.
The Cheyenne City Council even passed a memorandum of understanding with a potential buyer who had a purchasing agreement on the table until COVID-19 upended the deal. But before the deal fell through, the developer was only interested in the property if the city was willing to take over some of the Hitching Post buildings.
Casey Palma, the agent for the property, said any active interest in the property going forward would “likely be contingent upon these buildings being removed.”
“This is exactly the type of project that I think this program is targeted to, and if we can take it on in baby steps and march down the road of getting this area cleaned up, then there’s a lot of real, solid redevelopment potential here,” Palma said.
The current estimate for abatement sits at $488,000, and demolition would cost about $70,000 more, though that aspect likely wouldn’t be covered by the EPA-funded loan.
Hitching Post owner Dipalie Jariwalla told the committee that she’s strengthened her finances and is ready to pay for the loan. She added that she hopes this is the end of the “headaches” this property has caused for the city.
———
Unseasonably mild weather a relief for cash-strapped WYDOT
GREYBULL (WNE) — The fall-like weather is allowing WYDOT to breathe a sigh of relief due to the money being saved in the midst of a budget cut.
According to Cody Beers, a spokesperson for WYDOT, the dry, drought-like fall weather has saved them money statewide. With the lack of snow, there are no plows out on the highway. There has been only one snowstorm this year, but it only brought a couple of inches.
Beers said whenever a state vehicle is out on the road, that is money that is being spent. This money comes from maintenance, which was cut significantly this summer.
Not only do they save money due to no equipment running, there is no overtime as well.
The warm weather has blessed WYDOT as well in being able to catch up on fall and winter work.
Last year, the snow came in October, and Beers said winter weather prevailed until around March.
"We are going to need some snow," said Beers. However, he noted the significant amount of moisture occurs in the spring.
When it does snow, Beers said WYDOT will continue to plow like it normally does.
The main priority is bus routes that are plowed twice a day in order for kids to go to and from school.
During the storm, Beers said they will make a pass on each side and then come back once the storm has cleared. The WYDOT crew in Basin is the same one that plows through Greybull, to Shell and up the mountain on U.S. Highway 14 and west through Emblem toward Cody, among other highways.
Despite the cuts, Beers said not a lot of change would occur in the area.
———
Vedauwoo Fire Department Christmas trees selling fast
LARAMIE (WNE) — Let’s face it, 2020 has been a year like no other in recent memory. However, for the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary’s annual Christmas tree sale, it is proving to be a bright spot.
“We began with 350 trees, selling them the day after Thanksgiving,” said Brett Wadsworth, the man in charge Wednesday. “We sold 139 the first day. We’re down to 100 trees.”
The fact so many trees were sold that first day is not a surprise. It is following a nationwide trend. More people than in previous years are purchasing trees than ever before.
“We’ve been doing this five years,” he said. “It used to take about three-and-a-half weeks to sell all the trees. These remaining trees will be gone before the weekend is over.”
That would be something Wadsworth and all the other volunteer firefighters and auxiliary members — 23 altogether — would truly welcome, as it has been bone-chillingly cold the past several days.
The tallest and shortest trees have all been sold, as have all the wreaths. What remains are the six, seven and eight footers.
The sale was started five years ago by Dennis and Gail Wilson. He was a firefighter and she belonged to the auxiliary.
The event is a fundraiser by the Vedauwoo VFD Auxiliary to support the fire department’s purchase of equipment and training. All proceeds help VVFD provide fire suppression and emergency services in the Vedauwoo area and in Albany County.
