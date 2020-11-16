Gov. Mark Gordon announced a new supplemental budget of $2.4 billion, which cuts about $500 million, or about 15% across state agencies.
The new budget will see a revenue shortfall of $300 million, the majority of which comes from funding K-12 education, Gordon said. The difference will be made up by the state’s rainy day fund, which is about $1.5 billion currently.
“If left unchecked, without doing some adjustments to education funding, that shortfall could be $600 million in two years,” Gordon said.
A 10% cut earlier in the year reduced the shortfall from a little more than $800 million to about $400 million, Gordon said.
Gordon said five big state agencies, including the departments of family services, health and corrections, required some “tough” cuts. The Department of Health alone was cut by $135 million, which will affect programs that provide health care coverage for disabled and low-income residents, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and developmental preschools.
“What I did not do was cut as deeply in law enforcement, public safety, the AG, the public defender and the district attorneys,” Gordon said. The counties of Laramie and Natrona have their district attorney’s offices funded by the state.
“All of these cuts taken together will impact the Wyoming people, they are going to impact Wyoming communities,” Gordon said.
Some of the Wyoming people affected were state employees whose jobs were eliminated. Gordon said those cuts included cutting 62 filled positions and 44 vacant positions. Those are in addition to the 21 positions cut in the previous round of cuts as well as 253 vacant and unfunded positions that were eliminated, bringing the total to 380 positions cut from the state’s payroll.
“It will also affect some private companies that provide services, and it will mean that there are fewer government dollars going that way,” Gordon said. “For every 100 (state) employees, there are about 160 private sector jobs that depend on those 100 employees. We’ll see a multiplier effect of these reductions, we’ll see a multiplier effect in how people are spending money on the main streets, going to stores locally, eating in local restaurants, coaching kids. These are challenging cuts for the state.”
The process of cutting the budget began over a year ago with requests to state agencies that they identify their priorities. Then agency directors were asked to make recommendations that “would least impact the citizens of Wyoming,” Gordon said.
Gordon said there will be cuts at the University of Wyoming and at community colleges across the state, which may result in tuition increases.
Gordon said the budget also tries to streamline the state's budgeting process by reducing the large number of different accounts and replacing with a "one checking account, one savings account" approach.
“I think it’s time we really face up to these facts,” Gordon said. “Without improvements in our revenue picture, these cuts will most likely be permanent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.