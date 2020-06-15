JACKSON (WNE) — Let 'er buck! The Jackson Hole Rodeo will go on.
If you were sad you might miss tiny children in chaps chasing sheep around the arena, have no fear. Teton County District Heath Officer Travis Riddell announced Friday that the rodeo has permission to entertain crowds of up to 600 people, who will be spread out across the various bleachers and grandstands.
“They’ve received an exemption from the 250-person limit such that they can operate under some I think really well thought out and well planned guidelines and rules,” Riddell said at Friday’s community update.
The variance granted to the Jackson Hole Rodeo is similar to exceptions granted to long-standing rodeos around the state, including the Cody Stampede. Statewide orders that will be updated Monday allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.
Rodeo manager Phil Wilson previously told the Jackson Hole News&Guide he hadn’t yet found the break-even number for spectators, but it’s likely that 600 tickets sold will look a lot better than 250. As it stands the rodeo is set to be twice a week in June once it begins, then three times a week in July and August before finals in early September.
Large events like the rodeo need permission to exceed the state’s 250-person limit. Black Lives Matter protests are still subject to that limit, Riddell said, though a gathering on Town Square last week eclipsed that number.
