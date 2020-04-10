JACKSON (WNE) — The Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to raise salaries next year for councilors and Jackson’s next mayor.
Compensation for councilors and the mayor has not been increased since 2005, vice-mayor Hailey Morton Levinson said.
“It’s adjusting for inflation,” she said during the council meeting.
Council members make $25,000 annually and the mayor makes $30,000, according to a staff report.
The ordinance passed its first reading Monday and will go through two more readings April 20 and May 4. If approved through all three readings, the ordinance will increase council salaries to $33,700 and the mayor’s salary to $40,425.
Before receiving the higher salaries, the councilors and mayor would have to first win their elections in the fall, with the raises going into effect in January 2021.
Mayor Pete Muldoon previously announced that he’ll run for a council seat this fall, and Levinson is running for mayor. Muldoon said the increases will serve the people of Jackson in attracting a more diverse pool of candidates.
In comparison, Teton County commissioners each earned $50,000 annually in 2019, according to public records. Neither town council nor county commission roles are considered full-time jobs.
The town council met 76 times in 2019, according to a staff report.
The vote for salary increases comes at an awkward time for the town, now in the middle of budget cut discussions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager Larry Pardee has asked department heads to look at cutting their individual budgets by 20% “to prepare for the future” but still “deliver core services.”
But Muldoon said the town doesn’t plan to make blanket cuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.