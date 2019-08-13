CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted 8-1 Monday night to approve the second reading of an ordinance amendment adding electronic smoking devices to the list of smoking instruments banned in public places.
A third reading and council vote is needed before the amendment can go into effect.
The ordinance approved by council in 2006 already bans cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as “any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah.”
The proposed amendment would redefine smoking as “inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated tobacco, nicotine or other product intended for inhalation, including hookah and marijuana, whether natural or synthetic.”
The sponsor of the measure, Councilman Jeff White, proposed an additional amendment that would exclude devices designed to deliver prescription medications, such as inhalers. That amendment passed in an 8-1 vote.
E-cigarettes are still fairly new, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists are still learning about their long-term health effects. But the CDC also says most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which has known negative health effects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.