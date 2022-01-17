Two charged in July murder of teen
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two teens have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old on July 5, 2021 in Cheyenne.
Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
In July, Cheyenne Police detectives determined that Raymond and Xavier acted together during the homicide. Raymond was arrested on July 10 on unrelated charges and held in custody, while Xavier was arrested on July 15 in Casper on charges related to the case.
Affidavits of probable cause were then forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney with charging recommendations. Both defendants are now being held at the Laramie County Detention Center.
The date for the preliminary hearing is pending, according to a news release from Cheyenne Police.
This story was published on Jan. 15.
Donors give Jackson families $18,000 for wellness items
JACKSON (WNE) — An anonymous local donor plans to give more than $800,000 to support Jackson Hole families struggling with the region’s high cost of living.
The inaugural Jackson Hole Community Well-being Awards will give 48 families up to $18,000 for wellness items or expenses over the next year. There wasn’t an application process. Instead, families were nominated based on “need and merit” by Teton County School District No. 1 administrators and social workers and Teton Youth and Family Services staff. The number of awards was expanded after the donor realized the level of need in the community.
Superintendent Gillian Chapman described the awards as “life-changing” in a Thursday statement.
“They give hard-working families more stability, which, in turn, gives their children the opportunity to flourish, both at home and in our schools,” she wrote.
The Fund for Public Education is helping with the distribution and hopes, alongside the donor, to make the awards an annual tradition. Other community members can also pitch in to support the awards.
“Dedicated workers struggle to find stable housing. Local children face the very real problem of food insecurity,” the Fund said in a statement, describing some of the hardships that often feel paradoxical in a resort town.
This story was published on Jan. 15.
Wyoming to get $225 million for highway bridge needs
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming will receive $225 million under the new federal program to address highway bridge needs that is part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
The funding will help improve the condition of about 220 bridges in poor condition, and to preserve and improve more than 2,000 bridges in fair condition in the state.
The U.S. Department of Transportation officially launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) on Friday. The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system – providing $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.
The total amount that will be available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion, along with $165 million for tribes. The FHWA also published initial guidance on the new program.
Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges, as well as “off-system” bridges, locally owned facilities not on the federal-aid highway system.
This story was published on Jan. 16.
UW names building for renowned archaeologist Frison
LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s anthropology building is now the George C. Frison Building, named in honor of the Worland native and UW graduate who achieved international acclaim as an archaeologist during a lengthy career as a UW faculty member.
UW’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to name the building in Frison’s honor at the request of the Department of Anthropology, the university’s Naming Committee chaired by Provost Kevin Carman and President Ed Seidel.
The George C. Frison Building is a 53,000-square-foot facility that was completed in 2007 and houses the Department of Anthropology, the State Archaeologist’s Office, the cultural records section of the State Historic Preservation Office, the Frison Institute, the State Archaeological Repository and the Anthropology Museum.
Frison founded the Department of Anthropology and was the first state archaeologist. He also is the only UW faculty member ever elected to the National Academy of Sciences. He died Sept. 6, 2020, at the age of 95.
“Naming of buildings for certain individuals is a very rare honor at UW, but this is clearly a case when it’s absolutely appropriate,” Seidel said.
This story was published on Jan. 16.
