RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities found a man and child deceased in a residence gutted by a fire early Thursday morning on Darnall Road north of Riverton.
The bodies – of a man and a “young female” – were found inside the home roughly eight hours after the fire was reported, Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said.
Witnesses indicated a father and daughter may have been in the home when the fire began.
Agents from the Wyoming Depart-ment of Criminal Investigation were reported at the site, along with local authorities.
Dispatchers received a call at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday from 36 Darnall Road, during which callers “sounded as though they were under distress on the other end” and “kept saying they are going to live (and) asking where someone was.”
Dispatch attendees were unable to return the call.
FCSO reports indicate a “large” structure fire was reported at about 4:55 a.m. Thursday from 32 Darnall Road.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they “encountered pretty heavy involvement” and “pretty heavy fire conditions,” Riverton Volunteer Fire Department chief Henri DeClercq said.
“My instincts tell me it was probably going for a while before we were called to it,” he said.
By the time the fire was extinguished, the home was blackened, its middle had collapsed, and it was still pluming smoke, visibly, toward Burma Road and Wyoming Highway 789.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, Lee said, calling it a “very, very tragic incident.”
