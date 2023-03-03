Wild horses, burros offered for adoption in March online event
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral is reopening for wild horse and burro adoptions this spring after a yearlong closure.
To celebrate its reopening, the BLM is offering approximately 700 wild horses and burros in an online adoption event scheduled for March 13-20.
The virtual adoption event is coordinated through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov. Bids start at $125. Pickup location options are listed on individual animal profiles.
“Folks have been waiting patiently for over a year to see and adopt these animals, and we are equally eager to start adoptions again,” said JJ Nolan, Wheatland Off-Range Corral Manager, in a news release.
Prior to the adoption, complete your online application, browse the animal profiles and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse at wildhorsesonline. blm. gov.
In addition to the online adoption, the BLM plans to hold a public tour of the Wheatland Off-Range Corral on April 14 and an in-person adoption event on April 28. For future updates on these events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter or visit blm.gov/whb.
This story was published on March 2, 2023.
Avalanche on south 89 closes road, jams traffic
JACKSON (WNE) — Traffic was snarled for a few hours Thursday afternoon when an avalanche came down 2 miles south of High School Road on South Highway 89.
That area hasn’t experienced a roadway-obstructing slide in over 50 years.
The slide just past milepost 151 blocked four out of five lanes of travel at 1:05 p.m.
Avalanche Technician Don Lawless of the Wyoming Department of Transportation said the snow that buried the road was about 10 feet deep and 70-80 feet wide.
A loader started moving snow at 1:45 p.m., according to Lawless, and at 3:07 p.m. all lanes were reported open.
John Faicco, a detective sergeant and spokesperson for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, said no one was injured. No vehicles were trapped or damaged.
Neither agency knew what caused the snow to slide.
Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that the last recorded avalanche on that stretch of road was over 50 years ago.
“It’s unusual for that particular spot to slide and even more unusual that it was a huge slide,” said Harsha.
This story was published on March 3, 2023.
Man charged with possessing 4 lbs. of pot
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A mental health crisis involving one woman that left two other people stranded at a Douglas convenience store ended when a fourth person was arrested for possession of more than four pounds of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, opioids.
Despite the Jan. 21 arrest on two charges, Jon B. Heath has been charged with a single felony count possession for the marijuana.
If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
According to the police affidavit filed in the case, officers responded to Grasslands Market on Muirfield Court after a woman called to report she and another person had been stranded when her mother suffered a mental health crisis.
The mother was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance as well.
Officers stated they were told there were drugs in the vehicle, and as they approached it they reported smelling marijuana.
During a search, officers allegedly found aluminum foil with burnt residue, straws with residue, a used needle and two bags containing marijuana.
Heath allegedly admitted to officers that the marijuana weighing 4.07 pounds was his, according to the affidavit. The residue tested positive for opioids.
Heath was charged in Converse County Circuit Court Jan. 23 and bound over to state District Court on Feb. 2 to stand trial.
This story was published on March 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.