CHEYENNE (WNE) – The passenger in a May high-speed chase and shootout in Cheyenne has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly admitting to her role in the gunfire.
Chasity Jacobs, 19, was in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday to face felony charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree accessory to murder and reckless endangering with a firearm. She also was charged with misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
She pleaded not guilty, and her bond was set at $500,000 cash by Circuit Judge Denise Nau.
Jacobs and Dominique Childers were arrested May 3 after a high-speed chase and shootout along Interstate 25 and throughout downtown Cheyenne. Childers was allegedly driving a stolen 2016 Toyota Camry that reached a maximum speed of 115 mph while trying to avoid being pulled over on the interstate. Childers drove through downtown Cheyenne at speeds close to 65 mph, according to police reports.
Throughout the chase, multiple shots were fired at a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser and a Cheyenne Police Department cruiser, striking both vehicles several times.
The chase ended near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on East Pershing Boulevard after Childers was shot by Cheyenne Police Department officers involved in the chase.
During an interview with law enforcement, Childers allegedly told them Jacobs hadn’t fired a gun, and he was responsible.
But as the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation continued to work the case, they claim to have found DNA evidence from Jacobs on a 9mm Ruger pistol and two magazines, and magazines from the other gun used in the shooting. And two phone calls made by Jacobs from Laramie County Detention Center on May 9 were recorded by jail staff, which allegedly implicated her in firing at police officers.
