DOUGLAS (WNE) — Two Converse County men died in a one-vehicle rollover about 26 miles up Cold Springs Road Saturday morning.
The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, is investigating the rollover that was reported at mile marker 26 at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 1, according to CCSO Undersheriff Nathan Hughes.
A red Chevrolet pickup registered in Texas had rolled down a steep hill after leaving Cold Springs Road.
The two occupants, Stephen Bradley Duane Williams, 30, and Cason C. Grant, 23, were ejected from the vehicle. Medical personnel on scene confirmed that both occupants were deceased when first responders arrived, Hughes said, and life flight was cancelled.
Alcohol and speed are suspected to have been contributing factors in the accident, the CCSO said.
This story was published on Oct. 5, 2022.
