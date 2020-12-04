JACKSON — Residents who have been fighting to remain at the Hoback RV Park until spring will be allowed to do so — with conditions.
Property managers said Thursday they have decided to extend leases through May, but water and sewer services will still need to be turned off by the end of the year. Tenants in the dozen affected RV slots can patch together temporary water and sewer with an outside company.
Most RV park residents were told last month that they would need to vacate the property by Dec. 31 because of a failing septic system that’s in violation of county and state environmental regulations.
Tenants, who said they had previously been told by owner Crowley Capital they would get to stay through May, expressed outrage at a winter move-out date because of the difficult logistics of moving an RV in the winter.
Some of the residents have lived there for more than 20 years and said it’s impossible to disconnect from the frozen ground for a clean move-out.
The announcement of the extension came Thursday afternoon in a press release from Hoback RV Park’s gmail account.
“As water and sewer to these sites will be discontinued by December 31, 2020, tenants will have the ability to contract directly with Macy’s Services to provide individualized RV septic and water services,” the release stated. “Based on quotes from Macy’s, if tenants coordinate weekly pump outs and water refills, the cost per RV will be approximately $340 per month. As a result, a tenant’s new combined monthly occupancy expense will be slightly less than the current rent of $650 per month.”
The release also said landlords are offering free rent for the month of December to “affected tenants.”
Residents said that’s the final month’s rent, which they already paid. Crowley Capital manager Justin Martin told the Jackson Hole Daily last week via email that they have security deposits for tenants, not the last month’s rent.
Martin said via email they will return deposits within 30 days after leases end.
It’s unclear if a deposit or the last month’s rent will be honored for May, now that leases have been extended.
The failing septic system at the property is being replaced by a new, smaller system that will accommodate only a handful of residents in permanent structures, according to Teton County permits.
The new solution, individual RV septic and water services, was proposed after residents at the park said they’d be willing to get the septic tank pumped in order to stay, at the same time mitigating the issues with the failing system.
Dwight Reppa with Macy’s Services was unable to be reached Thursday to explain the differences in operation and costs of individual systems versus pumping the overall system.
The press release said, “we are making these changes in order to adhere to our own ownership standards, remain good stewards of the property and comply with Wyoming DEQ and County requirements to lower septic and water capacity at the site by December 31, 2020.”
Portions of Hoback Junction have long suffered from poor drinking water quality, and the area is experiencing a long-term rise in nitrates in groundwater, which poses a health hazard to residents who depend on well water.
“We understand the frustration caused by making any changes to living arrangements, especially in Teton County and we apologize for any confusion association with the transition,” the press release said. “As noted, however, for the past calendar year, we have actively worked with county officials, relevant state agencies, local engineers and numerous local stakeholders to fashion a viable solution. In doing so, we have been mindful of finding an outcome that accommodates all parties, including tenants, neighbors, owners, regulatory bodies and the broader community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.