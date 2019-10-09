RIVERTON (WNE) — When Riverton Police Department officers discovered methamphetamine sitting in the back seat of a truck with a child, they arrested the child’s father.
29-year-old Charles C. Lambert of Riverton was arrested for child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance just before midnight Aug. 11, after an RPD officer on patrol pulled him over near North Federal Blvd. and Park Avenue in Riverton.
The officer had stopped Lambert because Lambert’s blue Ford truck had no license plate lamps. But during the stop Lambert could not produce his driver’s license, registration, or insurance for the vehicle. The officer asked Lambert and passenger Shaylee Lonedog to exit the vehicle so he could arrange for it to be towed.
Lambert’s 7-year-old child also exited from the back seat.
When searched, the truck yielded a digital scale and ashtray, both wearing residual white methamphetamine powder, in the back seat area. There was also a zip-loc bag containing meth remnants in the front console.
Possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor punishable by 12 months in jail and $1,000 in fines, but endangering children is a felony that can lead to a sentence of five years in prison and $5,000.
Lambert is being prosecuted in Fremont County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.