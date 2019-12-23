CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr’s husband was arrested Friday night on suspicion of domestic violence against her.
Christopher Jimmy Orr, 54, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in the 3400 block of Warren Avenue, and is currently being held at the Laramie County jail.
It’s unknown at this time who made the phone call to the Cheyenne Police Department to report the incident. Marian Orr wasn’t taken to the hospital for treatment of any injuries suffered during the incident.
The probable cause affidavit was completed by Cheyenne Police at the time of his arrest, but hasn’t been filed in Laramie County Circuit Court at this time.
City Public Information Officer Michael Skinner said the city of Cheyenne won’t issue any communications regarding the matter because it’s a personal issue.
Marian Orr issued the following statement Sunday evening:
"Domestic violence cuts across all parts of our society. Apparently, no one is immune. I am having to come to grips with being victimized this way. This is a very traumatic time for me, my children and my parents. I appreciate our community respecting my privacy as I deal with this very personal situation."
