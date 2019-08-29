CODY (WNE) — Park County is requesting a $104,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration and Wyoming Department of Transportation to prevent pollution inside its borders.
If granted, the funding through the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program will go toward road improvement work on gravel roads throughout the county, as an effort to reduce residual dust that seeps into the air when vehicles travel the roads – a real issue in a county with 190 miles of gravel roads.
The program stipulates Park County must match 25 percent of the granted total, meaning $130,000 would go towards the project.
The work is limited to about 25 miles of recently crushed gravel in Clark and a small portion of Meeteetse.
But Ben McDonald, a Park County public works project manager, said that is “very unlikely” to occur since the CMAQ bid process is highly competitive and the state rarely doles out what is requested, so the county’s portion will likely be lower.
Park County received $80,000 in 2018, a number McDonald thinks will be a likely estimate for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.