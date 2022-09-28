JACKSON —Men die younger than women, across geographies and generations. But in Wyoming the gender-health gap is staggering.
Suicide rates in Wyoming are double the national average, and men are four times more likely to commit suicide than women, the Wyoming Department of Health reported this year.
Wyoming men are 20% more likely to have heart disease, a heart attack or a stroke — and one in every four men in the U.S. died from heart disease in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As for cancer, Wyoming men have women beat in death rates for nearly every type — including leukemia, brain, lung, colorectal, melanoma of the skin, oral cavity, kidney, liver and esophageal — the American Cancer Society reported.
Disturbed by the staggeringly high rates of poor health among men, especially in Wyoming, a general surgeon at St. John’s Health decided to act.
“A lot of men haven’t seen a doctor since they got a hernia check during high school sports,” Dr. Eric Wieman said. “And then they try to return to the health care system when they’re 65, but 40 years of hypertension can’t be resolved like that.”
Wieman does not consider that to be a men’s health issue, but, rather, a public health emergency. With a large part of the population failing to seek help during developmental years, health problems can fester and lack of health literacy with the medical system can be dangerous.
“Zero guys in this county let the maintenance light on their car stay on past a week,” Wieman said. “Personal health should be no different.”
So Wieman organized a clinic last Thursday evening to introduce a new initiative to the community: prioritizing prevention in men’s health. A panel of six medical professionals from St. John’s sat before people at the Center for the Arts to tackle stigmas associated with doctor’s appointments and answer questions about preventive care.
“Men are generally afraid of going to the doctor because they’re afraid of bad news,” Internal Medicine Dr. Jeffrey Reisert told the crowd. “They don’t want to be grabbed in the front nor poked in the back.”
After he addressed the elephant in the room, he went on to explain how not all visits have to be uncomfortable.
“You don’t always have to have a rectal exam or talk about sexual behaviors or fantasies,” he said. “It’s good sometimes just to see the doctor to establish a relationship. Reassurance at a doctor’s visit is OK.”
The doctors touched on a number of topics, like how researchers in Canada determined earlier this month that the once recommended 15-drink limit was far too many, and that really only two drinks a week keeps an individual at “low risk.”
The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction considers alcohol to be a carcinogen, linked to over half a dozen types of cancers, including colon, rectum, throat, liver, esophagus and larynx. More than two alcoholic beverages a week skyrockets risk for cancers, along with cardiovascular diseases and injuries.
The panel also discussed screening guidelines for people who smoke tobacco, since it is possible for an aorta to “balloon out” and rupture, which can cause death. Getting an aorta ultrasound is a good way of monitoring one’s insides. The panel also recommended avoiding too much red meat, keeping plates colorful and working out in order to keep up heart health.
“It’s not simple math, like two Josie’s equals one prime rib,” cardiologist Dr. Anna Catino said with a giggle, referring to the popular hike. “Active people can still develop early onset of heart attacks and strokes, so paying attention to family history is really important.”
Regular screenings, especially if family members have struggled with heart disease, is a good way to keep safe. Diet also is critical to heart health, so even people who hunt and eat game meat regularly, which are leaner proteins, are still taking a toll on their cardiovascular system.
“A big study came out this week that found that sitting is the new smoking,” the cardiologist said. “Even if you get up at 5 a.m. to do fitness classes, if you sit for eight hours, that reverses the benefit. Make sure to move throughout the day.”
The panel also turned its attention to supplements, which can sometimes help, and sometimes be really dangerous. Some supplements are fat soluble, which means they remain in the body and cannot come out in urine, so the panel suggested running supplements by doctors first.
“There’s very little vitamin deficiency in the U.S., except for those with weight loss surgeries,” Dr. Reisert explained. “Elderly people seem to be more concerned, but they don’t need as much food consumption to maintain good health status compared to kids.”
The panel discussed how extra calcium can cause kidney stones, but that fish oil might have the most proven benefit, in helping a little with a lot. Then again, the doctor explained, those benefits would be outweighed by eating two servings of fish a week, and that fish oil is not recommended before surgery.
The evening left attendees like Paul Nemirovsky with something new.
Nemirovsky, 45, earned a Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in machine learning, composes music and makes interactive art — yet he admitted he didn’t know much about men’s health until the clinic.
“I’m pretty educated in all other areas of life, but when I heard of men’s health before today, I only thought of erectile dysfunction,” he said. “It’s great to have more people in the know.”
Another audience member, Chris Boehl, realized as a 38-year-old that he too falls into the stereotype of young adult men avoiding doctor’s visits.
“I went to Dr. Sanville two days ago, which was the first time in five years,” Boehl said. “It’s not even the pandemic’s fault. I’ve just been busy with work … well, artificially busy.”
Jennifer Walton, a Jackson resident, dragged her husband to the presentation and was glad she did.
“We love men and we want them to be healthy, like my partner of 12 years,” she said. “It was good to get a reminder on how to be healthy. I think they should do this again.”
Throughout the event, Pinky G’s provided participants free pizza, local businesses donated hundreds of dollars worth of swag for a raffle (like a $240 knife from New West Building Company) and organizations staffed tables brimming with information.
The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center advertised its free survivorship program, including classes and other support resources for cancer survivors, as well as the importance of getting cancer screenings.
The Teton County Health Department provided information on free sexually transmitted disease and infection testing nearby, as well as free condoms. The Community Prevention Coalition handed out tobacco quit kits and discussed its Wyoming Quit Program, which equips residents with licensed clinical tobacco cessation counselors for free.
The docs plan to offer more men’s health events in the future. The challenge, though, will be crafting a specific plan to address men’s health and preventive care in the community — narrowing topics down to five priorities to ensure effectiveness, they said.
“Establishing a primary care doctor first is a great start, but we need to monitor outcomes,” Dr. Kevin Sanville said after the presentation. “We kicked the ball effectively, but we need to measure numbers and keep score.”
The doctors look forward to engaging the community further in the coming months to address the needs of men in the medical system and to see how to move the needle on preventative care.
