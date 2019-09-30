Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.