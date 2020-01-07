CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming Humanities, the statewide organization that develops and promotes cultural and artistic endeavors, has named former Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese as its new chief operating officer.
Reese, who served as the council’s CEO from 2014 to last year, will lead strategic and financial planning for the organization, which serves as Wyoming’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Wyoming Humanities executive director and CEO Shannon Smith said the hiring of Reese fits into the organization’s efforts to follow the mission of ENDOW, an effort started by former Gov. Matt Mead to diversify the state’s economy.
“It really became clear over the period of time that the ENDOW council was working that the idea of enhancing the creative and cultural economy in this state would be a great benefit to this diversification project,” Smith said.
Given Reese’s experience with the Wyoming Business Council and as Mead’s policy director, Smith said the new hire will help the organization attract businesses to particular communities by using economic incentives.
Reese, in a statement provided to the Tribune Eagle, said he was excited to start sparking synergies between various communities in Wyoming.
“I believe the arts and humanities can drive personal and economic development, and I am eager to help build the superstructure of Wyoming’s cultural network at this critical juncture in our state’s history,” Reese said.
