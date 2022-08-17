JACKSON — Chuck Gray, a Trump-endorsed state representative from Casper, beat out Sen. Tara Nethercott for secretary of state, the position that oversees Wyoming elections.
Gray will replace Ed Buchanan, who is leaving his post after Gov. Mark Gordon recently appointed him to be a state district court judge.
Gray is the sixth Republican secretary of state nominee in the U.S. who believes the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Wyoming’s deep conservatism almost guarantees that Gray will be voted the next secretary of state in the November general election. Gray has served in the House of Representatives since 2017 and was a radio executive and conservative radio show between 2013 and 2019.
In Teton County, where she was born and her grandparents homesteaded, Nethercott received 4,797 votes while Gray received 895 votes.
Nethercott repeated throughout her campaign that there wasn’t evidence of voter fraud in the United States or Wyoming.
At 11:10 p.m., 94% of the Wyoming vote was reported by the New York Times with Gray receiving 72,484 votes, or 49.8%, to Nethercott’s 59,668, or 41%. Mark Armstrong received 13,254 votes, 9.1% of the vote.
In Teton County, Nethercott’s 79% to Gray’s 15% was far and away the biggest margin of either candidate in any county. She represents Laramie County in the Legislature.
Among other powerful boards, Gray will serve on the State Board of Land Commissioners, which makes land use decisions for 640-acre plots of public school trust land, like those near Munger Mountain and Highway 390.
In a News&Guide candidate forum, Gray said he thought development on that land should comply with local regulations. Teton County recently sued the state over one such land use decision, which the county argues will not comply with local regulations.
Neither Gray nor Nethercott could be reached by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gray’s campaign for the second highest office in the state was motivated by mistrust of the security of the 2020 election. He hosted statewide showings of the documentary “2,000 Mules,” which claims to show proof of coordinated voter fraud in states Trump decidedly lost.
The day before the election, WyoFile reported that Gray’s campaign had sent “unsolicited” text messages reporting that Nethercott was “being sued for lying and slander,” “investigated for violating state campaign $$$ law,” and “giving herself a $30k tax-payer-funded raise.”
WyoFile’s fact check found none of the allegations were true.
Gray ran briefly against Rep. Liz Cheney in 2021 for the state’s U.S. House race after Cheney voted to impeach the former president for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Former Secretary of State Max Maxfield filed a federal complaint against Gray in early August about $300,000 that Gray disclosed spending in that race, a year when he claimed $10,000 of earned income. Gray has said the money was an inheritance from his grandfather.
This story was posted on August 17, 2022.
