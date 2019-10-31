RIVERTON (WNE) — In what the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office called a “multi-agency coordinated effort,” two people were arrested near South Pass on Sunday, charged with planning to market three pounds of methamphetamine in the Thermopolis area.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff notified the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with a tip that 49- year-old Joe Charles Curtis Sr. of Taft, California, and 43-year-old Moranda Standingrock of Rygate, Montana, were headed from Las Vegas to Thermopolis to sell meth.
Informants identified Standingrock’s vehicle, and FSO deputies stopped the vehicle near Lyon’s Valley Road.
A Lander Police Department Officer brought a dog trained to detect controlled substances. The drug dog alerted at the driver’s side door of the vehicle, and upon a later search, police discovered three pounds of meth, a digital scale, ledger, and packaging plastic baggies.
Some of the meth was in a steel can of bathroom cleaner with a false bottom, and much more was found within “a number of candies” in the truck, according to court documents.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming Highway Patrol also aided in the investigation.
Curtis and Standingrock each face up to 60 years in prison and $75,000 in fines on felony charges. Each is being held under a cash bond of $100,000.
