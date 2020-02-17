CHEYENNE (WNE) — Construction of a well pad is slated to start later this month, as EOG Resources, one of the largest oil and gas companies in the country, prepares to start new oil drilling operations in April.
The drilling operation is located east of Cheyenne and north of Interstate 80, near the Triple Crown and Durham Estates neighborhoods.
Last week, EOG Resources held an open house for residents surrounding the drilling area to share concerns, get more information on the process and sign up to have their water quality tested.
In a written statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, EOG communications manager Creighton Welch wrote, “EOG employees are active members of the Cheyenne community, and we work to be as transparent as possible about our upcoming activity.”
A few years back, EOG Resources had plans to drill in the same area, but with four well pads instead of one.
The well pads ended up being close enough to landowners in the area that EOG held off on drilling after hearing residents’ concerns.
Due to EOG Resources consolidating the pads and using directional drilling, the singular well pad that will be constructed will be more than 1,000 feet from the closest residents. According to company representatives, a number of mitigation techniques are being used to minimize the impact on surrounding areas.
The major concerns residents shared about the project were related to water quality, noise and light pollution, flaring and increased traffic.
