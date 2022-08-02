SHERIDAN — In July, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal issued a partial summary judgment in a civil suit filed by First Interstate Bank against seven former employees.
In the partial summary judgment, Freudenthal dismissed all charges against John Dick, Donovan McComb, Kimberlee Newman and Myriah Phelps and dismissed all but one portion of the allegations against David Hubert, Nicole Christensen and Jay Martinson.
“We see the summary judgment order as a huge win for our clients,” said Stuart Day, a Casper-based attorney representing the former FIB employees. “The Court rejected First Interstate Bank’s argument and found that First Interstate Bank failed to show any evidence that any of our clients misappropriated any proprietary First Interstate Bank documents or confidential information, which was the primary claim at issue in this case. In other words, with respect to First Interstate’s claims of misappropriation, our clients have been totally exonerated.”
In April 2021, First Interstate Bank filed a suit against the defendants after they — among other employees — left First Interstate Bank in March to join competitor Glacier Bank, which operates in Sheridan as First Bank of Wyoming.
In its initial complaint, the bank alleged the defendants breached their employment contracts with the bank and the bank was harmed as a result. Attorneys for First Interstate Bank argued the company’s Code of Conduct, which the defendants signed as a condition of employment, is a legally binding document.
The code forbade the employees from using confidential market information obtained by First Interstate Bank for personal gain or for the benefit of a competitor and from sharing any confidential information with a future employer, both of which, First Interstate Bank alleges, the defendants violated by sharing proprietary information with Glacier Bank.
As a result of this breach of contract, the bank asserts, the defendants harmed First Interstate Bank’s business relationships by enticing customers to join their competitor, Glacier Bank.
In their answers to the plaintiffs’ complaint, defendants denied taking any documents containing business information, property or trade secrets from First Interstate Bank, interfering with First Interstate Bank’s existing customer relationships, or organizing their departure to harm First Interstate Bank.
While they admitted to signing the Code of Conduct, the defendants assert they did not violate the terms of the code and that the code is not legally enforceable.
The only portion of the case Fruedenthal did not issue a summary judgment on centers on FIB’s third claim for relief, which centers on breach of duty of loyalty regarding Martinson, Christensen and Hubert. FIB claims each of the three were officers of FIB who “exercised substantial responsibility for the operations of either the commercial banking unit or the home loans unit of FIB, and thus owes a duty of loyalty to FIB which they breached by together and individually orchestrating the mass departure from FIB to further Glacier’s business interests.”
The former FIB employees argued they were at-will employees and that the bank did not suffer substantial impacts or lose business due to their departure.
“As for the other three clients [Martinson, Hubert and Christensen], only a very narrow claim relating to the timing of their departures and whether First Interstate Bank suffered any damages as a result remains,” Day said. “We think the remaining claim is not supported by the facts and we will vigorously defend that claim going forward.”
Freudenthal did not issue a ruling on that portion of FIB’s claim, and therefore that portion of the lawsuit will continue to trial at a date to be determined.
This story was published on August 1, 2022.
