ROCK SPRINGS – Cornhole has been around a lot longer than most folks realize.
Instead of a round hole, it began as a square hole in a slanted board back in 1883.
By the 1970’s, it grew in popularity as “Bean-bag Bull’s Eye,” using a round hole.
Presently, people of all ages are challenging each other to a game of cornhole at tailgate parties, birthday celebrations, community events, schools and other places.
“Cornhole has become so popular because anyone can play and anyone can win,” said Zac Page of 307 Cornhole. “One of the top players in the US is an 11-year-old named Alex Hicks.”
He added, “But that being said, if you looked at the top 100 players in the U.S. that would include both men and women as well as ages ranging from 11 to 60 plus.”
According to Page, he believes the most important skills a player can have is a positive attitude and the ability to keep trying.
“Once you decide to start, it’s very relatable to other sports,” he explained. “Hand-eye coordination is good and as you advance, there is a lot of strategies involved.”
Page’s sister inspired him to start playing cornhole.
“I would’ve never known the sport even existed if it wasn’t for a cornhole tournament at her wedding,” he shared. “I won her tournament and from that point, I was hooked. “It’s been a whirlwind since then.”
Page began looking for any tournament he could find. When he couldn’t find it, he decided to become a director for the American Cornhole League (ACL). Since then, he has moved up to becoming state director, helping other clubs start up around the state.
“I hope all the players that attend our events gain the things I have,” he expressed. “A place to go have fun, relax and meet new people. Outside of that, the sky is the limit.”
307 Cornhole has a group of players who have aspirations of becoming professionals and travel around the country to compete at the highest levels.
“Clint, one of our players, was just sponsored by a major bag maker out of California called Ultra Cornhole,” he revealed. “Hopefully, soon we’ll have our first pro player in the state.”
Page said that their state tournament will be coming up soon. They are finalizing all the details.
At this tournament, will be three skill levels, as well as a youth division and a womens division. On June 25, they will host a huge tournament at Whisler’s car show.
Page pointed out that the most challenging part of cornhole is the mental aspect.
“It may be frustrating to throw a bag that doesn’t go where you want it to go and when you give up a lot of points but you need to be able to forget about it and throw the next bag in the hole,” he mentioned. “The best part is winning but next to that is the people you get to meet. I now have friends all across the United States because of cornhole.”
Rock Springs businessman Dave Zans has been playing cornhole since October of 2021.
“It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done,” Zans admitted. “You can win and lose and win and lose over and over. “It’s a good opportunity to practice my aim at twenty-seven feet!”
This story was published on March 30.
