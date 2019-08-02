SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Lick Creek fire continues to burn near Forest Road 147 and Trail 076 in the Bighorn National Forest with 0 percent containment. A saw line was completed despite challenging conditions, forest officials said.
In addition, new fires may have started near Story. Johnson County firefighters spotted several potential new fires between Story and Powder River Pass.
With hotter, drier weather forecast for the weekend, holdover lightning fires may emerge. Fire danger is trending toward high. Thunderstorms and high humidity will contribute positively to holding fires currently burning, a Thursday press release from the U.S. Forest Service said.
Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, Wind River Agency firefighters and the Wyoming State Forestry helicopter assisted U.S. Forest Service fire personnel on Lick Creek Wednesday.
The fire held to its current size of four acres overnight. Two firefighters suffered injuries. Both were treated at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and released Wednesday.
Part of the fire is in a steep canyon and inaccessible to firefighters. Thursday’s plan was to continue securing the line. Due to firefighter safety concerns in the dead timber, mop-up will be limited as fire-weakened trees are continually falling. Firefighters will monitor the inaccessible deep-canyon fire area.
The public is advised to remain out of the fire area. Forest Road 147 and Trail 076 have been temporarily closed, with an exception for the public to remove any trailers that may be down FR 147.
