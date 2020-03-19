KEMMERER (WNE) — Folks throughout southwest Wyoming and northern Utah started Wednesday morning off with some shaking as an earthquake struck near Magna, Utah, and was reportedly felt as far away as Afton and Big Piney.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey the 5.7-magnitude quake struck at 7:09 a.m. and has been followed by dozens of smaller aftershocks and at least one other separate quake at 8:02 a.m., registered as a 4.4.
By 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, USGS had already recorded 35 smaller aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.9.
Utahns were asked to shelter in place and be prepared for continued aftershocks. While there have been no reports of damage in Southwest Wyoming, tens of thousands were without power in the Salt Lake City area Wednesday morning, where the quake shut down some public transportation and phone lines, including the Utah Health Department COVID-19 hotline.
The Salt Lake City International Airport sustained significant damage and had to be closed and evacuated.
The quake also reportedly damaged the Salt Lake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple, which has been undergoing major seismic renovations for several weeks, knocking the trumpet from the hands of the angel Moroni statue. Utah Emergency Management officials said that they expect Wednesday morning’s 5.7 to have been the largest in the series, although they stressed earthquakes cannot be predicted.
(0) comments
