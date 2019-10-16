DOUGLAS (WNE) — The former bookkeeper for the Douglas and Glenrock senior centers appeared in court Tuesday to change her pleas to guilty and no contest.
Marnie Zamora, 43, of Douglas, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and no contest to the charge of theft.
In a plea agreement with the Converse County Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said they will dismiss another count of check fraud from February which was not part of the alleged embezzlements involving senior center funds.
District Court Judge Scott Peasley made it clear he was not accepting the plea agreement yet and will wait for the pre-sentence investigation to be completed. Meanwhile, he sent Zamora back to jail as he can do under state law.
After Zamora changed her pleas, Peasley revoked Zamora’s bond and she was immediately taken into custody until her sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
She was charged with forgery and theft which allegedly occurred while she was employed as the bookkeeper for the senior centers. Those charges were filed September 2018, more than a month after her employment with the Converse County Aging Services Board was terminated.
She also is charged with embezzling nearly $96,000 from the aging services, which runs the two centers, but officials also blamed her for failing to pay the center’s taxes for more than a year, leaving them owing the Internal Revenue Service $320,000 plus interest and penalties.
