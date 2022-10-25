CODY —U.S. Sen. John Barrasso had a chance to learn the concerns of Wyoming’s next generation during an appearance at Heart Mountain Academy Oct. 19. Chief among those concerns: the ever-rising price of gasoline.
Three of 10 questions asked by sophomore, junior and senior students revolved around gas prices and what, if anything, Congress can do to address the issue.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, retail gasoline prices averaged $3.82 in September 2022. Two years earlier, in September 2020, the average price was $2.27.
Barrasso said he acknowledged the gas increase was a very real concern for the nation, and especially the state.
“The reason it hits hardest here … is that in Wyoming we travel further for work and we travel further for school,” he said.
The senator expressed concerns particularly about the increase in the cost of diesel fuel, which is used primarily in agriculture production. That increase in diesel leads to the increased cost of food at the grocery store, which in turn impacts every Wyoming resident, he said.
Retail diesel prices averaged $4.99 in September 2022, according to the EIA. In September 2020, the average price was $2.41 per gallon.
Barrasso said that, as in most matters of the U.S. economy, the inflated cost of gas is related to supply and demand. He said U.S. oil production was well under capacity and needed to be increased in order to improve the price at the pump.
“We need to make sure that we’re using energy from here rather than importing it from Saudi Arabia (or other countries),” Barrasso said. “Producing it in America is cheaper than producing it in Saudi Arabia and then bringing it all the way here on tankers. That costs money. We need to be producing more of it here.”
According to the EIA, the country has an estimated production capacity of 17.9 million barrels per day. During the first half of 2022, production only averaged 11.7 million barrels per day.
Barrasso said he blamed the low production on “federal regulations and red tape and policies focused on climate.”
“Ultimately, in the world of supply and demand, you just have to produce more energy, and that’s the big fight in Washington right now,” he said. “People like me want to use all the energy and have it be affordable, available and reliable. The folks I’m arguing with, who I would call far-left climate extremists …want to keep it in the ground.”
Barrasso said there was only so much Republican legislators could do to fix the issue in a Democrat-controlled Congress, but said he was hopeful the Republicans could take back the House and Senate during this year’s midterm elections.
“If the Republicans have the majority in the Senate, I’ll be the chair of the energy committee, and we’ll have a different view than the Democrats on the committee and their agenda,” he said.
Barrasso also noted that, while prices at the pump had increased across the state and the country, there was no uniform increase in prices. He said he drove to Cody from Casper where gas prices were 75 cents per gallon cheaper than in Cody.
“We’ve still got this differential that I don’t exactly know the answer to,” he said. “It’s a complicated issue.”
While Barrasso acknowledged there were many big problems in the world that needed to be solved, he was confident the Heart Mountain Academy students could be part of the solution.
“You can do this,” Barrasso said. “You live in Wyoming and you have incredible potential and inspiring teachers. Everyone can accomplish great things.”
This story was published on Oct. 24, 2022.
