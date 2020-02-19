RAWLINS (WNE) — The Rawlins Police Department spent the weekend rescuing nearly three dozen dogs and cats from a local motel.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of a U-Haul moving vehicle parked at a local motel for two days that was full of dogs.
Officers found numerous animals in extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect. Several dogs were found dead inside of the U-Haul. The animals’ owners were traveling through Rawlins.
In total, 28 dogs and puppies and three cats were rescued from the vehicle and motel room.
The rescue was a collaboration between the police department and the city’s animal control officers, who are also employees of the police department. All of the animals were transported to the Rochelle Animal Shelter to be evaluated by a veterinarian while rehabilitating for future adoption. While the case is under investigation, though, the animals won’t be eligible for adoption.
