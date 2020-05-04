RAWLINS (WNE) — The Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP) has accepted the donation from Paul McCarthy of approximately 7.8 acres of land at the intersection of West Bridge Ave and N. 13th Street in Saratoga as the new site for the North Platte Valley Medical Center (NPVMC), according to a press release.
“This generous donation by long-time resident and community supporter Paul McCarthy brings us that much closer to realizing our goal of building a critical access hospital to serve the North Platte Valley,” said Will Faust, Chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project.
According to Faust, the property has water, sewer and natural gas onsite, and will have fiber optic by the end of summer. Because the property is zoned Retail Business, all that will be needed is a building permit.
The PVHP had been considering a different site on Hwy. 130 at the south edge of town, but when the sellers were unable to provide clear title to the property, the PVHP board began considering other options.
According to Faust, the architectural and construction development that has been done can be easily adapted to the new site, and the change in location should have no effect on the pending application to the USDA.
As soon as USDA approval is received, the PVHP hopes to break ground by early summer and complete construction in the fall of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.