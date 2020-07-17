PINEDALE (WNE) — A fatal head-on collision occurred Tuesday, July 14, on Highway 191 between Hoback Rim Station and Bondurant at milepost 133.5 on Highway 191. Both drivers were from out of state, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.
Around 5:10 p.m., Alex Smith, 29, of Hartford, Conn., was driving north in a white 2007 Ford F150 with his dog. He failed to negotiate an accident-prone curve known as “Potato Corner” and collided almost directly head-on with another car in the southbound lane.
Gerald I. Fagerhaug, 62, of Castle Rock, Colo., was driving the southbound blue 2006 Ford Mustang and died on impact, according to Guenther. Both vehicles were probably traveling at or near the 70-mph speed limit with very little signs of braking, he said.
Smith, whose dog was killed in the wreck, was extricated by Sublette County deputies and life-flighted to EIRMC “in very bad shape with massive internal injuries,” he said.
The cause is under investigation with driver inattention as a possible factor. Smith was possibly not wearing a seatbelt; Fagerhaug was wearing his seatbelt, Guenther said.
This was Wyoming’s 51st road fatality of 2020 – to date – compared to 89 in 2019, 54 in 2018 and 76 in 2017, according to WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
