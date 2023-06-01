SHERIDAN — Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, thinks Wyoming poll watchers should be able to observe vote counting.
The Joint Interim Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions held its first of six scheduled meetings Tuesday in Lander.
Poll watchers, or election observers, have been a topic of conversation in recent general elections. In 2020, the Associated Press reported the Trump campaign claimed Republican poll watchers were not allowed to sufficiently fulfill their duties and were kept too far from ballot counters.
Following the 2022 election, WyoFile reported there was a noticeable increase in poll watchers compared to previous elections. WyoFile also reported that the Wyoming Republican Party had trained 200 poll watchers and poll watchers were present in 22 of the state’s 23 counties.
Wyoming is no exception to the national conversation.
“In other states, there have been issues of poll watchers interacting with voters and there’s at least a couple of complaints in Wyoming about this that I’ve become aware of,” committee Co-Chair Case said. “Some states prohibit poll watchers from being within a certain distance of a voter, some prohibit them from talking to a voter. So, where are we on that?”
Both parties instruct poll watchers not to challenge voters, Platte County Clerk and County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming President Malcolm Ervin said. He also said it’s especially helpful when complaints of voters being challenged are made early enough that county clerks can address and stop it.
“I wouldn’t say that issue was pervasive, but present,” Ervin said.
Case also said it may be worthwhile to have independent observers in the room as ballots are counted, so long as those observers do not interfere with the ballot counting process.
“It seems to me I could make an argument that’s a time where you ought to be able to have observers that are not interfering with the people to watch that situation,” he said.
Ervin said the historical role of poll watchers in Wyoming is to observe voter turnout and registration. He provided an example of if there is a high Republican voter turnout on election day, then a Democratic poll watcher would gather local Democrats to vote in the election.
Fewer people in the polling place also allows for a less hectic environment to count ballots, Ervin said.
Ervin also provided a refresher on elections to committee members Tuesday morning.
Ervin noted responsibilities of county clerks go far beyond primary and general elections; Wyoming county clerks serve as each county’s chief election officer and administer several additional elections, including municipal positions, such as mayor or city councilor, school district positions and tax or bond questions.
The election calendar is crucial and allows county clerks to effectively do their jobs. Ervin said county clerks don’t necessarily want the calendar altered.
“... When you see an election-related bill that impacts the timeline, just understanding that this timeline is compressed, there’s a lot of moving pieces to it,” he said. “When we reach out, it’s not to try to put a monkey wrench in the idea; it’s just to make sure the timeline doesn’t get messed up.”
For the 2024 general election, the first deadline for Wyoming county clerks comes April 16, when they must notify parties how many election judges will be required for the election. Other notable early dates include June 13, when county clerks must certify who has filed to run for office; Aug. 5, which is the last day to register to vote in the primary election; and primary election day, Aug. 20.
The Wyoming Legislature passed House Bill 103 during the previous session, which requires voters to be registered with a party 14 days before a primary election in order to vote in the primaries. The bill became law immediately upon receiving Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature March 2.
Deadlines become more rapid and consistent between August and Election Day, Nov. 5, but work for county clerks continues for several months after that point as well. They have until Nov. 12 to notify candidates they have won a seat during the election. The final deadline will be Feb. 15, 2025, at which point voters who did not participate in the election must have their registration purged.
This story was published on June 1, 2023.
