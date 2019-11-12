CODY (WNE) — A 22-year-old Cody man will receive 43 days in jail for breaking another man’s arm and fracturing his skull with an AR-15, swinging the weapon like a baseball bat. Tristen Bishop also must pay $4,976.62 restitution for the injuries and property damage he caused.
That victim, William Walbert, initially started the confrontation, threatening Bishop with the gun.
Apparently the two men had a history because of a disagreement because of a female love interest. When Walbert started “brake checking” Bishop’s truck from his vehicle at Red Lake, the two then got out of their vehicles and the fight ensued.
At his sentencing Thursday, a snippet of the confrontation that had been filmed was shown to the courtroom. In the March 2018 altercation, Bishop can be seen engaging Walbert in a short scuffle, followed by hitting Walbert with the weapon.
“This is not something that is a minor offense,” Jack Hatfield, Park County prosecuting attorney said. “The defendant caused danger of death or bodily injury.”
Bishop will be credited for 47 days he has already served in prison but was immediately remanded to the Park County Detention Center after Judge Bill Simpson made his decision.
“I can only hope the two of you will be able to think about the events in a light to make sure you never do it again,” Simpson said.
Walbert faced no criminal charges from the incident.
