LARAMIE (WNE) — The Laramie City Council will consider a resolution at the next available meeting that would request Albany County officials work with the state to require the wearing of masks in public places.
Councilman Paul Weaver considered bringing a walk-on item for Tuesday’s agenda in the form of a resolution. But before the meeting began, council members opted to consider the measure at the next available meeting.
Because Albany County is generally responsible for public health orders, the city’s resolution would be a formal request for Albany County Health Officer Jean Allais to work with the state on a city-wide mask requirement.
Weaver said he wanted to see a mandate that requires masks to be worn inside public spaces with exceptions for things like eating and drinking in a restaurant or bar.
With many local institutions such as the University of Wyoming, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and several businesses already requiring masks, Weaver said it makes sense to implement a city-wide order.
“I think the data is backing it up as far as having an impact on coronavirus spread, so why would we not do that?” he said.
