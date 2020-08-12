Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12

Albany: 26

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 20

Carbon: 69

Converse: 1

Crook: 0

Fremont: 81

Goshen: 19

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 76

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 17

Niobrara: 0

Park: 40

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 17

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 27

Uinta: 28

Washakie: 29

Weston: 0

Total: 482

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12

Albany: 81

Big Horn: 33

Campbell: 107

Carbon: 82

Converse: 21

Crook: 10

Fremont: 441

Goshen: 29

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 362

Lincoln: 74

Natrona: 202

Niobrara: 1

Park: 124

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 55

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 250

Teton: 340

Uinta: 232

Washakie: 76

Weston: 5

Total 2,600

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 25

Carbon: 23

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 59

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 142

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 36

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 18

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 33

Uinta: 46

Washakie: 6

Weston: 0

Total: 486

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12

Albany: 63

Big Horn: 346

Campbell: 111

Carbon: 36

Converse: 30

Crook: 10

Fremont: 407

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 19

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 426

Lincoln: 94

Natrona: 220

Niobrara: 2

Park: 95

Platte 5

Sheridan: 56

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 246

Teton: 345

Uinta: 248

Washakie: 48

Weston: 5

Total: 2,577

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.