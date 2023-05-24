Audio of shooting interview highlights need for independent oversight
From the May 21 Casper Star-Tribune:
It’s been four years since a Riverton police officer shot and killed a Northern Arapaho man in the parking lot of a local Walmart. The shooting drew considerable attention at the time. Many Native Americans who live in Fremont County expressed concern about law enforcement’s handling of that and other incidents. There was a much-publicized disagreement between the county’s top prosecutor and the coroner, who disagreed over how the matter should be investigated. Family members held a vigil covered by the press.
And yet for all of that focus, we are only now learning certain facts about the case that seem relevant. Authorities told the public that an altercation occurred between Anderson Antelope and the officer, that Anderson pulled out a knife and stabbed him, and that the officer shot Antelope man once, killing him. We know that the officer was wearing a rifle plate, which the knife did not penetrate. We also know that the prosecutor ruled the officer acted in self-defense.
But a recording of the officer’s interview with a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent, which was obtained by the Star-Tribune this spring, offered several new details. We learned the identity of the officer, James Donahue, which had been kept private by authorities. We learned that Donahue had a previous line-of-duty death in his law enforcement career. And we learned another officer had actually been dispatched to the Walmart parking lot for a disturbance involving Antelope, but was getting a haircut during his shift. As a result, Donahue took the call instead.
We also got a rare glimpse into the often-private work of a law enforcement agency that investigates other law enforcement agencies. In Wyoming, the Division of Criminal Investigation handles inquiries into police shootings. After the one in Riverton, a DCI agent, Donahue, another Riverton police officer and an unidentified woman gathered to hear Donahue describe what happened. But the conversation immediately turned to another question: Did the surveillance cameras at Walmart record video of the shooting? When the agent said that there was no video of the shooting, laughter could be heard in the room. “That’s amazing,” the woman says. “Wow,” another person remarks.
It’s impossible to say whether any of that would have influenced the outcome of the case. But it’s clear those revelations would have offered more context to the broader public discussion. A community discussing a controversial police shooting, for example, has a right to know that the officer who the call was originally assigned to couldn’t respond because he was getting a haircut.
Which begs the question: Why, in a case with so much public interest, are we only learning about these facts now? And even more importantly, why would anyone laugh or say “amazing” after learning that no footage existed of a shooting?
We don’t know those answers. But it suggests that authorities shared the information that bolstered their conclusions and kept private the details that didn’t. A similar criticism was lobbed against DCI after the even-more controversial death of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by an Albany County sheriff’s deputy who had been fired from his previous police job after he was accused of assaulting a videographer.
For years, critics have noted that many of the agents at DCI once worked in local law enforcement, raising questions about their neutrality when an officer’s actions are examined after a line-of-duty death. DCI has, subsequent to Antelope’s death, enacted a policy to prevent agents from investigating officers who live in the same towns as them.
That’s a good start, but judging by the contents of the tape, more is warranted. First, there’s the need for greater transparency. That’s a buzzword we hear a lot these days, but it often rings hollow. DCI’s new director Ronnie Jones declined to talk to a reporter who asked about the audio recording. But doesn’t he owe the public an explanation for why an interview conducted by his agency would include laughter in reference to the lack of video footage?
Beyond that, Wyoming should consider using a truly independent entity to ensure that such inquiries are conducted with objectivity. That benefits officers as well as the public. If an independent oversight system decides that an officer behaved appropriately, that will add more credence to the conclusion, reducing the likelihood that a shooting is debated for years afterward.
Let’s not forget what gives legitimacy to the American system of criminal justice. Part of that legitimacy comes from our rule of law and our due process. But equally important is the fact that so much of our system operates in the sunshine, where citizens can draw their own conclusions. The Riverton case and others like it suggest a little more sunshine is needed.
Public comment determines the community's future
From the May 23 Cody Enterprise:
If you want to know what Park County will look like in the future, May 24 is going to give you a clearer picture.
On that day, the city planning and zoning commission could be discussing both a conditional use permit and a special exemption request for the Cody Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
That same day, the county planning and zoning commission will be reviewing the county land use plan, which will help guide day-to-day decisions regarding zoning, subdivisions, public facilities, infrastructure and utilities.
Just a brief synopsis of Wednesday’s discussions points to an important truth: these everyday discussions set the tone for what our community will look like in the future.
Cody and Park County are growing, whether we like it or not, and these meetings provide the guardrails for that expansion: making sure we grow in a way that accommodates future needs while preserving the wide open spaces and rural way of life loved by many.
We’re thankful to the volunteer board members who sit on these commissions and dedicate the many hours needed to have these critical conversations. Their thoughtfulness and diversity of opinions and backgrounds allow these boards to strike the balance between necessary growth and maintaining what makes the community special.
But board members can’t do this work by themselves. Everyone should have a voice in these conversations. We encourage every community member to get involved and speak out.
The county P&Z hearing begins at 11 a.m. on May 24 at the EOC room in the courthouse with a special meeting on the land use plan, followed by a regular meeting at 1 p.m. The city P&Z hearing on the Cody Temple will be 6 p.m. at the Cody Auditorium.
We hope to see you at these meetings, playing a critical role in our community’s future.
— By Stephen Dow
Law could delineate prior approval decisions
From the May 17 Cody Enterprise:
What criteria do insurance companies in Wyoming use to decide whether to deny or approve medical treatments to their clients?
That is the question Wyoming legislators on the joint health committee have begun answering this interim session.
It’s about time.
Wyoming is the only state without laws controlling prior authorizations, the process by which insurance companies approve what procedures they will pay for.
In a meeting in Casper last month, lawmakers heard testimony from doctors, hospitals and insurance companies.
Following discussion, the joint health committee unanimously voted to draft a bill curtailing the power of health insurance companies in Wyoming to make prior authorization decisions unilaterally.
Dr. Kevin Helling, a Casper-based general surgeon, said he often sees health insurance companies denying treatments as not “medically necessary.” Other physicians also reported numerous delays for treatments and the requirement that other treatments be tried first.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives say prior authorizations are intended to rein in costs for health-care consumers by screening the use of expensive treatments and procedures.
Both the health-care providers and the health insurance companies have valid points, but it is the patients and the people of Wyoming who will benefit if criteria for prior approval is delineated.
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, will oversee discussions as the medical providers and health insurance companies work together to draft legislation regarding prior authorization.
The committee meets again in June and should have an initial draft to consider at that time.
We urge the Wyoming Legislature to take speedy action on this proposal. The people of Wyoming are waiting.
— By John Malmberg
Close call for Oxbow, river
From the May 17 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Oxbow Bend is known worldwide. The scenic riverine environment in Grand Teton National Park is a stop for millions of visitors each year and is the setting for untold numbers of sunset photos with majestic Mount Moran in the background, and eagles, moose, elk, bears or swans in the foreground.
But for such a priceless treasure, its existence isn’t a given, particularly due to its location below a human-made dam. In the 1980s, Oxbow Bend was almost lost to a proposal to rebuild the Jackson Lake Dam downstream. Today, Oxbow Bend’s invaluable wildlife and fish habitat are under threat due to the dam’s role in water management for agriculture downstream.
As regional and federal water managers plan for a tricky summer of maintaining flows and reservoirs along the Snake River’s long reach into Idaho and beyond, they recently called for water releases from the dam this spring to be reduced below the minimum thresholds needed to sustain world-class fisheries and wildlife habitat in the Oxbow and further south.
As of Tuesday, federal officials said they would find a way to maintain minimum necessary levels. While this provides a sense of relief, the close call for the Oxbow points to the need for better planning to avert such an environmental crisis in the future.
A starved river would not only damage the ecosystem, but also the people who depend on the river in the valley, including rafting companies, park visitors, paddlers and anglers.
Building a sustainable minimum Snake streamflow threshold in this Wild and Scenic River corridor is essential for management and preservation of the riparian environment for future generations. It’s disheartening that a human-made dam threatens this river environment, but that means humans are responsible for the policy solution necessary to preserve the ecosystem.
Take those wings and fly
From the May 18 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Congratulations to the Newcastle High School Class of 2023! You all have so much to be proud of and a whole life ahead of you to conquer.
As you head out on this journey we call adulthood, whether you are going to college, trade school or entering the workforce, the News Letter Journal would like to offer some wisdom and guidance to help you along the way.
• Keep your head up. It may not seem like everything makes sense, and it won’t for quite some time. Adulthood is full of obstacles you can never predict, and you have to learn to roll with the punches.
• If you think adults have their stuff together and know what they are doing, we do not. We are always learning and adapting. Take every opportunity to learn and grow.
• Find a strong, positive support system. You never know when you will need a shoulder to cry on or someone to laugh with after a day of adulting.
• Cherish the time. If you thought your childhood passed by quickly, you are in for a rude awakening. The years start coming and they really don’t stop coming. Make memories and enjoy every stage of your life.
• Reach for the stars, follow your dreams, and work hard to achieve them.
• Live, laugh and love deeply along your journey.
• Make a plan, then do it. If it doesn’t go as planned, make a new plan.
• Sometimes when things don’t work out, they work out for the better. Oftentimes the direction we think we are going really isn’t the ‘right’ one — we just don’t know it yet.
• Do it your way. There’s no right way or wrong way in life. We each learn as we go, and all we can do is the best we can do at that point in our life, with the knowledge we possess at that time.
We hope these few pearls of wisdom will help you on your journey into adulthood, wherever your path may go. Good luck in all that you do!
Don't become a warning label
From the May 18 Northern Wyoming News:
So, you’re graduating, now what?
If you are graduating high school or college and headed right into the workplace there are a few things you need to realize.
The biggest thing is that you no longer get two or three weeks off at Christmas. My first job out of college, I was back to work on Dec. 26. Christmas was on a Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lovell Chronicle was production day so after spending a long weekend with my folks I left Thermopolis on Christmas Day to head back to Lovell to be at work the next day.
I had not earned any vacation days at that point and work was calling.
I miss those long breaks at Christmas. Sure, I could take a long vacation but then, unlike when you are in school, work can, and usually does pile up and you are playing catch-up for a while after your vacation.
Some jobs you do not get holidays off. When I worked for the Laramie Boomerang my first year, I worked both Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. They were only half shifts, but it was still a change.
If you show up late for work or skip a day of work, unlike in class where your absence for the most part only impacts your life, your absence at work impacts the people around you. Remember that and set that alarm a little early to give you that extra time you need to make it to work on time.
You also must realize now, more than ever, the decisions you make are yours. I remember being much younger and relishing that I could blame my parents for making me do things I didn’t want or telling me I could not do things I wanted to do.
You must own your decisions, right or wrong, but I encourage you to make responsible decisions.
Do not be the reason the world has to put odd and obvious warnings on things.
According to an older Forbes article some of those signs include “Do not hold the wrong end of a chainsaw,” on a hair dryer “do not use while sleeping,” on sunshades, “do not drive while sun shield is in place.”
A few more from Reader’s Digest, “Not intended for highway use,” on a wheelbarrow; “remove child before folding” on a baby stroller; “do not eat iPod shuffle” on Apple’s website.
These warnings and many others you know have to be placed there because someone made a bad decision.
So, at the end of the day, on your next venture in life, make good decisions.
Congratulations and good luck.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Property tax issue needs to be solved
From the May 16 Powell Tribune:
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The State Legislature really needs to do something to rein in skyrocketing property taxes.
Unfortunately, this was the sentiment about this time last year too, after homeowners across the county received notices of large increases in property values. Now, it’s happening again, as county assessments have gone up an average of 16%.
For a rural Powell resident like me, whose property’s assessed value spiked 36% last year, another spike is downright painful — and I know I’m far from alone, as a higher assessed value invariably leads to a higher property tax bill.
Yes, the state did expand eligibility to more middle incomes for its property tax rebate program, but that’s just a Band-Aid on the issue. The issue needs to be solved, and people in the know — from Park County Assessor Pat Meyer to many of our local legislators — have discussed the idea of capping increases in tax hikes to a more manageable 5%-10%. Heck, after last year I’d be thrilled with even a cap at 15%, also a scenario some states have used, Meyer told Park County Commissioners last year when alerting them to the surging values.
The Legislature has the power to put a cap on values or at least payments per year, but they turned down bills in the last session that would have done that. A constitutional amendment they supported could make a future cap easier if residential property taxes can be separated from commercial taxes. However, that’s a long process, and as Meyer said, local and state government could afford forgoing another rise in property taxes for at least a year or two, as many are still in good positions thanks to federal COVID funds.
As a former longtime renter, I know as a family we are blessed to own our own home, and as tough as the idea of another large property tax increase is to swallow, it’s not going to make us sell our home. And obviously, households making above 125% of the county’s median household income and thus ineligible for the rebate program should hopefully be in a position to swallow another increase, however bitter it may be.
The issue, though, is how quickly values, and then taxes, are spiking. It’s like inflation. It’s obvious that houses cost a heck of a lot more than they did 50 years ago, because people also, on average, make a lot more. Inflation happens and a relatively small, steady increase in inflation is seen as a positive for the economy, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. But the recent high inflation has been more painful and tougher to bear for many people.
For those lucky enough to own property, these sharp increases are causing the same issues.
— By Zac Taylor
Proud of all the high school graduates
From the May 18 Thermopolis Independent Record:
The 2023 graduating class at Hot Springs County High School features 38 students with bright futures ahead of them. An insert in this paper is dedicated to them.
On page 3 of this paper you will find ads congratulating some online and home schooled high school graduates. There may be some local students that are not featured on this page. We are unable to obtain a list of all local online and home schooled students so we had to rely on friends and family to place an ad to congratulate those students.
We offer up a big congratulations to each and every high school graduate, near and far, traditional, online and home schooled.
Graduating from high school is truly a major accomplishment. For many students, it is the culmination of 13-14 years of their education.
We have enjoyed watching many of you grow up on the pages of the Independent Record and at community events.
From here, some of you will enter the workforce, while others will be off to colleges, trade schools or the military.
No matter what direction you are heading, we hope you are in for a bright future. Congratulations!
Graduate, please don't give up on Wyoming
From the May 20 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Congratulations, graduate. It’s time to celebrate all of the hard work and support that has gotten you to this point.
Regardless of whether you’re finishing high school or you just earned a college degree, you deserve some time to pause, reflect on all you have accomplished and dream about the future.
We just hope those visions include making a difference in your home state, because now, more than ever, Wyoming needs you.
If you’ve spent all of your formative years in the Equality State, you get it. Since we’re a military area, you may be relatively new here. Regardless of your longevity, you likely see the same things we see happening in the state that has more big-game animals than people.
In many ways, Wyoming is being left in the dust by places with more job opportunities, better access to health care, a larger variety of amenities and more acceptance of all people, regardless of their skin color, political affiliation or gender identity. In other ways, the state has started to show signs of improvement.
Regardless of your viewpoint, we hope staying in, or returning to, Wyoming is in your plans.
Let’s start with where you can help make things better.
First, your generation tends to be more accepting of all people, regardless of their background or current status. For Wyoming to become a place your generation wants to call home, that attitude needs to become infectious, spreading throughout the state’s cities, small towns and rural areas.
Next, although state leaders can point to success stories in many communities, the fact is there remains a lack of economic diversity within our borders. That translates to less opportunity for some of you to stay in your home state and work in your chosen profession.
One silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was the realization that remote work is possible for some people. If you enjoy Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and slower pace of life, explore whether it’s an option for you.
But we all know that’s not going to work for many jobs, so we need you to take risks, explore your entrepreneurial spirit, work with other like-minded folks and tap into the resources that are available here to bring new job opportunities to your home state.
We need your energy and ideas in other areas, from improving public transportation to increasing access to child care, affordable housing and education. We need you to work with us to help develop the recreation and community events opportunities that appeal to you and your friends so people want to come to Wyoming instead of flocking to Colorado for the weekend.
While we’re excited to see the improvements in arts, theater and music offerings in Cheyenne, we know the Capital City, for the most part, shuts down at 10 p.m. If you’re not interested in hanging out at the local bar, where do you meet people with similar interests? We need your ideas, but we also need your time and energy to help create these new opportunities.
Want a recreation center or larger shows like Casper brings to its events center? Get involved, talk to the people who run our local venues and our government leaders, then put some sweat equity into turning your dreams into reality.
Speaking of government leaders, we need you to become one. Yes, we realize it’s often both expensive and time consuming to run a successful campaign. But if you won’t do it, we’re stuck with the same old tired attitudes, especially in the halls of the state Capitol.
The Wyoming Legislature needs fresh faces with new ideas in order for the state to advance. It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat, Independent or Republican — as long as you’re open-minded; willing to work with colleagues, regardless of political affiliation; and eager to make things better for your cohort and future generations. We know that if you have the passion and determination required, people with resources will step up to help you achieve your goals.
Which leads to our final plea. Please, whatever you do, don’t try to do it by yourself. As you’ve no doubt heard — and likely experienced — the United States has a loneliness epidemic, especially among younger people, and that translates into a higher suicide rate among your generation than any other. In fact, suicide is the second leading cause of death for Wyoming residents ages 10-34.
We know you’re strong, resilient and can accomplish anything you set your mind to do. We also know that we’re stronger and can accomplish more when we do it together.
Whatever you do, graduate, please don’t give up on Wyoming. We know you have a bright future, and, with your help, so does your home state.
David Adler: Presidential power, the 14th Amendment and the public debt
The debt ceiling standoff between President Joe Biden and House Republicans has illuminated the Public Debt Clause of the 14th Amendment, one of the most obscure provisions in the Constitution and one seldom discussed since the Civil War. Its invocation may be the key to avoiding economic catastrophe.
Section 4 of the 14th Amendment provides: “The validity of the public debt, authorized by law. . . shall not be questioned.” Legal scholars and historians agree that the clause was designed to ensure that the federal government would not repudiate its debts, as some former Confederate states had done.
This relatively unknown clause of the 14th Amendment aimed to place beyond doubt the obligations of the government to repay debts incurred by the Union in suppressing the southern rebellion, but its language, as the Library of Congress’ analysis justly observes, “indicates a broader connotation. The validity of the public debt embraces whatever concerns the integrity of the public obligations and applies to government bonds issued after as well as before adoption of the Amendment.”
Simply put, the Public Debt Clause declares to the world that America pays its bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said, “America has never defaulted, and it never will.”
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin has warned Congress and President Biden that they have only until June 1 to reach a deal to raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or face a default. The consequences of a default — the failure of America to pay its bills — economists and government officials tell us, would be far-reaching: more than eight million people would lose their jobs, millions of social security beneficiaries, veterans and military families could lose their monthly payments and vital federal services including air traffic control could be disrupted if government employees are not paid. In addition, many businesses would be forced into bankruptcy and financial markets would be gripped by panic. Economic pain in America and across the globe would be long-lasting. It is with good reason that the standoff is described as a crisis.
The looming deadline and the deep-seated difficulties in winning a compromise between President Biden and House Republicans suggest resort to the Public Debt Clause as a solution, although it has never been invoked in previous debt ceiling fights and is wrapped in controversy.
Under section four of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees that the U.S. will not default, but in fact pay its bills, it is unconstitutional for our nation not to pay its debts. President Biden, in the exercise of his duty under Article II of the Constitution — “He shall take care to faithfully execute the laws of the land” — would direct the Treasury Department to issue debts without congressional action that raises the debt ceiling.
Under this theory, since the money authorized by Congress has been spent, the federal government has an obligation to somehow find or mint the money to pay in full those whom it has promised to pay. For those wondering, President Biden, on the authority of a 1998 Supreme Court decision in the line-item veto case, has no discretionary authority to pick and choose which debts to pay. Again, the nation’s debts must be paid. In full.
Those who object to this theory on grounds that such presidential action would constitute a usurpation of the congressional power “of the purse,” including the authority under Article I, Section 8, Clause 2, to “borrow Money on the credit of the United States,” certainly have a legitimate, textual point.
What is to be done, however, if Congress fails to exercise that power to fulfill its duty in the face of an obligation under the 14th Amendment, a scenario fully contemplated by the drafters of this pivotal Reconstruction Amendment who were very much alive to the possibility that a post-Civil War Congress might resist payment of its debts? Mindful of that scenario, and the economic and systemic calamity that it could produce, the Framers of the 14th Amendment employed language that imposed on the federal government a direct constitutional command: “the validity of the public debt, authorized by law, shall not be questioned.”
The constitutional command would be rendered toothless by an obstinate Congress unwilling to carry out its duty to pay debts that have been incurred. But the 14th Amendment is the supreme law of the land and cannot be ignored or circumvented by a legislative body unwilling to pay America’s bills. And because it is a law, the president, who has a constitutional duty to execute the laws, should fulfill it by invoking the Public Debt Clause. The fact that there is no clear legal mechanism for the president to do so, other than under the authority of the Public Debt Clause through the performance of his duty in Take Care Clause, does not relieve the federal government of performing its constitutional obligation to pay the nation’s debts.
While the failure of both branches — executive and legislative — to meet their constitutional responsibilities would be reprehensible, it would not begin to compare with the global financial calamity unleashed by the United States if the public debt is not paid before June 1.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
