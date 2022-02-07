CASPER — Newspapers in Sheridan, Douglas and Pinedale were named the best in the state for the 2021 Saturday during the Wyoming Press Association’s annual convention.
The Sheridan Press, Douglas Budget and Pinedale Roundup were all announced as winners of the WPA’s “general excellence” award, the association’s top award for high quality work in all aspects of newspapering.
The Sheridan Press was named the general excellence winner among the state’s daily newspapers and also placed second for advertising and typographic excellence.
Placing second for general excellence was the Riverton Ranger, which also placed first for excellence in editorial writing.
Following the Riverton Ranger in second for editorial writing was the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, which also placed first for advertising excellence and typographic excellence.
The Casper Star-Tribune won the association’s award for best photography.
Among large weekly newspapers, those with a circulation above 2,500, the Douglas Budget placed first for general excellence, followed in second by the Buffalo Bulletin. The Bulletin also claimed second place for photographic excellence.
The Jackson Hole News&Guide won top honors for advertising excellence, editorial writing and photography.
The Gillette News Record placed first for typographic excellence and second for editorial writing, while the Powell Tribune placed second for advertising excellence and the Cody Enterprise placed second for typographic excellence.
Among small weekly newspapers, the Pinedale Roundup won general excellence, followed by the Greybull Standard.
Top editorial honors went to the Northern Wyoming News in Worland, while the Platte County Record Times placed second. The Record Times also placed second for photographic excellence.
The Lovell Chronicle placed first for photographic excellence.
The Uinta County Herald in Evanston won the top award for advertising excellence, followed in second by the Dubois Frontier, which also placed first for typographic excellence. The Thermopolis Independent Record placed second for typographic excellence.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter Hannah Black was named the WPA’s journalist of the year and Mike Moore of the Gillette News Record was named the association’s photographer of the year.
A photo by Jessi Dodge of the Buffalo Bulletin was selected as the WPA’s photograph of the year.
The awards presentation capped the association’s 123rd annual convention.
In other business, Jen Sieve-Hicks, executive editor for the Buffalo Bulletin, was elected president of the association.
MAJOR AWARDS LIST
DAILIES
General Excellence
The Sheridan Press
Riverton Ranger
Editorial Leadership
Riverton Ranger
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Photographic Excellence
Casper Star-Tribune
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Advertising Excellence
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Sheridan Press
Typographic Excellence
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Sheridan Press
LARGE WEEKLIES
General Excellence
Douglas Budget
Buffalo Bulletin
Editorial Leadership
Jackson Hole News&Guide
Gillette News Record
Photographic Excellence
Jackson Hole News&Guide
Buffalo Bulletin
Advertising Excellence
Jackson Hole News&Guide
Powell Tribune
Typographic Excellence
Gillette News Record
Cody Enterprise
SMALL WEEKLIES
General Excellence
Pinedale Roundup
Greybull Standard
Editorial Leadership
Northern Wyoming News
Platte County Record Times
Photographic Excellence
Lovell Chronicle
Platte County Record Times
Advertising Excellence
Uinta County Herald
Newcastle News Letter Journal
Typographic Excellence
Dubois Frontier
Thermopolis Independent Record
