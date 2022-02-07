CASPER — Newspapers in Sheridan, Douglas and Pinedale were named the best in the state for the 2021 Saturday during the Wyoming Press Association’s annual convention.

The Sheridan Press, Douglas Budget and Pinedale Roundup were all announced as winners of the WPA’s “general excellence” award, the association’s top award for high quality work in all aspects of newspapering.

The Sheridan Press was named the general excellence winner among the state’s daily newspapers and also placed second for advertising and typographic excellence.

Placing second for general excellence was the Riverton Ranger, which also placed first for excellence in editorial writing.

Following the Riverton Ranger in second for editorial writing was the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, which also placed first for advertising excellence and typographic excellence.

The Casper Star-Tribune won the association’s award for best photography.

Among large weekly newspapers, those with a circulation above 2,500, the Douglas Budget placed first for general excellence, followed in second by the Buffalo Bulletin. The Bulletin also claimed second place for photographic excellence.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide won top honors for advertising excellence, editorial writing and photography.

The Gillette News Record placed first for typographic excellence and second for editorial writing, while the Powell Tribune placed second for advertising excellence and the Cody Enterprise placed second for typographic excellence.

Among small weekly newspapers, the Pinedale Roundup won general excellence, followed by the Greybull Standard.

Top editorial honors went to the Northern Wyoming News in Worland, while the Platte County Record Times placed second. The Record Times also placed second for photographic excellence.

The Lovell Chronicle placed first for photographic excellence.

The Uinta County Herald in Evanston won the top award for advertising excellence, followed in second by the Dubois Frontier, which also placed first for typographic excellence. The Thermopolis Independent Record placed second for typographic excellence.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter Hannah Black was named the WPA’s journalist of the year and Mike Moore of the Gillette News Record was named the association’s photographer of the year.

A photo by Jessi Dodge of the Buffalo Bulletin was selected as the WPA’s photograph of the year.

The awards presentation capped the association’s 123rd annual convention.

In other business, Jen Sieve-Hicks, executive editor for the Buffalo Bulletin, was elected president of the association.

MAJOR AWARDS LIST

DAILIES

General Excellence

The Sheridan Press

Riverton Ranger

Editorial Leadership

Riverton Ranger

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Photographic Excellence

Casper Star-Tribune

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Advertising Excellence

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The Sheridan Press

Typographic Excellence

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The Sheridan Press

LARGE WEEKLIES

General Excellence

Douglas Budget

Buffalo Bulletin

Editorial Leadership

Jackson Hole News&Guide

Gillette News Record

Photographic Excellence

Jackson Hole News&Guide

Buffalo Bulletin

Advertising Excellence

Jackson Hole News&Guide

Powell Tribune

Typographic Excellence

Gillette News Record

Cody Enterprise

SMALL WEEKLIES

General Excellence

Pinedale Roundup

Greybull Standard

Editorial Leadership

Northern Wyoming News

Platte County Record Times

Photographic Excellence

Lovell Chronicle

Platte County Record Times

Advertising Excellence

Uinta County Herald

Newcastle News Letter Journal

Typographic Excellence

Dubois Frontier

Thermopolis Independent Record

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.