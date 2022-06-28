Average gas prices in Wyoming rise just over a penny in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 49.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.61 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.99, a difference of $1.75 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on June 27, 2022.
Man gets 7-10 years in prison for slitting man’s throat
EVANSTON (WNE) — South Carolina resident John Hanley was convicted and sentenced in the Third District Court on Thursday, June 16, for the 2021 stabbing of Patrick Grieff.
An ostensibly polite gathering was underway at a local bar in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 11, when Hanley approached Grieff from behind and slashed his throat with a pocketknife.
According to an affidavit, the Evanston Police Department responded to a 911 call at 2:55 a.m. which reported “a male suspect stabbing people” at the Lincoln Highway Tavern.
Officers Zachary Marler and Eric Solie arrived to witness a bartender restraining Hanley while Grieff was lying on the ground grasping his neck with both hands.
Bartender Andrea White reported that the two men were long-haul truckers and had been present at the bar for several hours before the incident, playing dice and speaking with the owner of the bar, Michael Kindler.
White said she had not observed any conflict between the men; however, she saw Hanley attack Grieff, putting his arm around Grieff’s throat and slashing with a knife.
White, Kindler and Grieff agreed that the attack was sudden and seemingly unprovoked, with Grieff claiming he had purchased a drink for Hanley at some earlier point.
Hanley was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault and battery.
On Thursday, June 16, Hanley pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery. An attempted murder charge was dropped in the plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison and restitution of $7,354 and was remanded to the Uinta County Detention Facility to await transportation to a penal institution designated by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
This story was published on June 28, 2022.
Jackson Hole Airport opens with new runway, security and parking fees
JACKSON (WNE) — Airplanes will be landing again at one of the nation’s most scenic runways, as the Jackson Hole Airport has reopened.
The reopening comes after a 78-day closure to work on a number of projects, chief among them a fully reconstructed runway. At a cost of approximately $44 million, the runway reconstruction was completed more than a week ahead of schedule, and successful test landings were performed on it last week.
Ninety percent of the millings from the old runway were recycled to be used in the sub-base of the new runway, according to airport Communications Manager Megan Jenkins.
Among the other projects, the airport will be unveiling a revamped security checkpoint with updated security technologies.
Travelers also will see changes to parking fees, designed to deal with limited parking at the airport, which sits in Grand Teton National Park. The new parking lot pricing will take effect Friday, according to an airport news release.
Starting July 1, the updated parking lot scaled pricing will take effect. The 24-hour main and overflow parking lot rate will increase to $25. This will apply to anyone parking between five to 24 hours in a given day. The two lots will have a 90-minute grace period. Short-term parking will be limited to one hour, the release said.
The new pricing aims to reduce the risk of lots being full when passengers arrive for departing flights, airport officials said.
This story was published on June 28, 2022.
