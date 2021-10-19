Gasoline prices drop more than 4 cents per gallon in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of 92 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.15 per gallon higher than a year ago.
———
Woman suing retired surgeon, claims botched hip replacement
CODY (WNE) — Three surgeries, two different hospitals and one Life Flight: all for a hip replacement surgery.
A Greybull woman is suing Cody Regional Health and its former orthopedic surgeon and hospital board member Frank Schmidt for claims she nearly died and suffered long-term illness from an allegedly botched hip replacement surgery he administered.
In her lawsuit for more than $1 million, Onita Gillstrap is accusing the defendants of negligence related to failure to provide appropriate surgical and reasonable care, failure to advise of risks that caused physical damages and medical treatments. Gilstrap said she is suffering damages that include past and future medical costs, lost earning capacity and household services, physical pain and disability, suffering and emotional distress.
Gilstrap cited medical notes in her allegations.
Schmidt submitted his response on July 16 and denied all claims of negligence. He said in her filing, Gilstrap misquoted and misinterpreted his and Dr. Kristin Flowers’ notes and medical records. On the same day as his response, Schmidt’s attorney made a separate filing requesting a jury trial on this matter.
“Due to the negligent surgical error by Schmidt, Gilstrap suffered a devastating vascular injury with catastrophic complications, and permanent residual physical and mental injuries,” according to the filing complaint.
Schmidt is no longer employed with CRH and let his medical license expire in September 2020, according to documents.
In his response, Schmidt said the damages may have been caused by a third party, omissions or preexisting conditions.
———
Sublette County man requests reduced bond, trial
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Sublette County man pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 14 arraignment in 9th District Court to 16 charges ranging from allegedly disturbing the peace to striking and strangling a live-in girlfriend.
Mark S. Estrada, who was living in a Bondurant apartment at the time, remained in custody after requesting a jury trial for the allegations against him on Sept. 12-13, according to court records.
He faces felony strangulation of a household member, 13 misdemeanors of domestic battery, unlawful contact and breach of peace with the felony charge enhanced as a habitual offender, with two prior felony convictions for stalking and assault, records show.
During his videoconference arraignment, public defender Rachel Weksler asked District Judge Marv Tyler if Estrada’s bond of $500,000 cash or surety could be reduced to $50,000 so he could return to work during the judicial process. She said he was not a flight risk.
Weksler said Estrada has been around for 15 years, has a residence in Pinedale and is willing to wear a GPS unit if he could return to work “where there is a great need for him.”
Sublette County Deputy Attorney Clayton Melinkovich disagreed with a bond reduction – “With all due respect … the (flight) risk associated with Mark Estrada is simply too great. The potential for 50-plus years in prison creates a significant incentive.”
He also expressed concern for the victim’s safety if Estrada were released on less than $500,000 bond.
The strangulation charge as a habitual offender has maximum penalties of 10 to 50 years in prison and $10,000 fine. Each of the 15 misdemeanors carries maximum penalties of six months in jail and $750 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.