The increase in the number of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming was significantly lower on Saturday than it has been in more than a week.
The state Health Department reported 220 new cases, raising the number of covid cases since the virus was first detected here in mid-March from 23,347 to 23,567.
New cases were reported in every Wyoming county except Niobrara. The highest number of new confirmed cases was in Laramie County, with 58, followed by Teton County, with 23 new cases.
The Health Department also reported 61 new probable cases and an additional 214 recoveries state-wide, bringing the number of active cases to 10,704, an increase of 67 over yesterday.
The counties with the highest number of active cases in the state are Natrona County (2,360); Laramie County (1,528); Albany County (1,416) and Campbell County (1,251).
Elsewhere in Wyoming, Big Horn County had 90 active cases; Carbon County had 152; Converse County had 117; Crook County had 76; Fremont County had 688; Goshen County had 322; Hot Springs County had 59 active cases; Johnson County had 136; Lincoln County had 225; Niobrara County had 52; Park County had 299; Platte County had 154; Sheridan County had 456 active cases; Sublette County had 106; Sweetwater County had 399; Teton County had 189; Uinta County had 336; Washakie County had 126; and Weston County had 167.
The number of people state-wide to have recovered from confirmed and probable cases grew on Saturday to a total of 16,530.
