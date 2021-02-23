The deaths of nine more Wyoming residents have been connected to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
However, the department also released numbers showing the number of active COVID cases in Wyoming fell by more than 60 on Tuesday.
The deaths announced by the department took place in January and February and brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the virus to 671.
All but one of the deaths reported Tuesday involved older adults.
The department said the victims included four Natrona County residents, two men and two women.
Other victims included a Big Horn County woman, a Converse County man, a Fremont County woman, a Goshen County woman and a Laramie County man.
Meanwhile, figures released with the department’s daily coronavirus update showed that the number of active coronavirus cases fell by more than 60 on Tuesday.
The department reported 34 new laboratory-confirmed and 10 new probable cases of coronavirus.
Reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 101 on Tuesday, leaving the state with 605 active cases, a decline of 66 from Monday.
Fremont and Sweetwater counties had 86 active cases; Teton County had 84; Carbon had 61; Natrona had 47; Laramie had 42; Uinta had 37; Lincoln and Sheridan had 28; Park had 19; Albany had 17; Campbell had 15; Big Horn and Platte had 11; Converse had 10; Goshen had eight; Washakie had five; Weston had four; Hot Springs and Sublette had two, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
Crook County remained the only county in the state with no active COVID cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in nine counties. Sweetwater County had the highest number of new cases at 12, while Laramie and Uinta counties had six new cases.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,944 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 52,668 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Health Department numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.