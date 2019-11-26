BIG PINEY (WNE) — The school district installed new vape detectors at Big Piney High School earlier this month, District Superintendent Kevin Garvey reported to the board of trustees at its Nov. 19 meeting.
The detectors are located inside all the bathrooms and some of the locker rooms at BPHS.
Over the last two weeks, the machines detected vaping in the bathrooms four times.
“I’m pleased to get so few positive hits (on the detectors),” Garvey said, but added that as vaping devices become smaller, students are possibly vaping outside the restrooms and locker rooms.
“The students are aware that the detectors are here,” Garvey added. “They really are designed to give the students a reason to say no.”
If the detectors go off, administrators and student resource officers receive an immediate notification on their phones, Garvey explained.
Any student caught vaping on school premises will “go through the proper disciplinary process,” Garvey said. Getting caught can also affect a student’s eligibility to play sports.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, attended the board meeting and spoke about the vaping and education funding.
Four bills meant to address the vaping problem in schools passed through the Joint Committee on Revenue after extensive hearings this fall in Pinedale, Sommers said.
The students from Sublette and Lincoln counties that attended the meetings and testified deserve part of the credit for each bill’s passage through committee.
“All the kids that showed up and testified are rock stars,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.