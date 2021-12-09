Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.