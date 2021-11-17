Korean War veterans awarded peace medals
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Veterans Commission partnered with the South Korean government to present Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals to Wyoming Korean War veterans Monday.
The medals were issued by the Republic of Korea as an expression of appreciation.
Seven medals were issued in total, with two of the recipients being living veterans from the Korean War, while five were awarded posthumously.
Veterans Marvin “Dick” R. Mason, U.S. Army, and Harold A. Schuessler, U.S. Air Force, accepted their medals in person. Family members of Harold E. Blunk, U.S. Army; Robert G. Carmine, U.S. Navy; Jens A. Jensen, U.S. Air Force; Charles J. Pearl, U.S. Army, and John C. Stillwell, U.S. Marine Corps, accepted the honor on their behalf.
“I was very touched when I found out that they were going to do it,” Mason, who turns 90 in January, said about the ceremony. “I’m just glad to have been able to serve, and I am especially thankful for the help that I enjoy.”
The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco, Yoon Sangsoo, aided in the presentation of medals and offered a few words thanking the veterans for helping defend democracy in South Korea almost 70 years ago.
“Without your support or sacrifice, the Republic of Korea could not defend our freedom, much less win the war,” Sang-soo said.
The event was originally coordinated by the South Korean government in an effort to recognize the American military personnel that helped defend South Korea on the 60th anniversary of the end of the war.
———
Threats to elected officials draw prison time, fine
LARAMIE (WNE) — A 52-year-old Laramie man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to four counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.
A federal grand jury charged Christopher Kent Podlesnik with leaving voicemail messages threatening various elected officials on Jan. 28, including U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The messages included profanity-laced and threatening language constituting true threats, which are defined by the U.S. Supreme Court as “statements where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence to a particular individual or group of individuals.”
In a voicemail intended for Lummis, Podlesnik said, among other things, “You are going to (expletive) get shot in the (expletive) back of the head.”
To Bouchard, he threatened, “You’re a (expletive) traitor, and you deserve to be shot.”
Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray denounced the threats and said a hard line response is appropriate.
“As Americans, we cherish the freedoms secured by our Bill of Rights, including our freedom of speech,” he said. “However, the criminal threats Christopher Podlesnik made with the intent to place multiple victims in fear of injury or death are not free speech protected by the Constitution; rather, those threats cost him a hefty fine and 18 months in federal prison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.