JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole officials recently signed a pledge committing them to work toward carbon neutrality within the next decade, but with a caveat: They want to pair the symbolic gesture with concrete steps to curb the region’s emissions.
The pledge originated with Park City, Utah, which hosted a climate conference, called Mountain Towns 2030, in October.
Since then, about 40 cities, counties, ski resorts and organizations around the Intermountain West have signed on to it.
Nevertheless, Jackson Hole officials had their reservations. Many argued the commitments are largely intangible, better suited to creating an illusion of progress than to sparking an actual sustainability shift.
“If we’re going to do something, let’s move forward and do something,” Teton County Commissioner Mark Barron said. “These letters are feel-good letters, and I think we’re beyond that.”
The pledge lays out three steps for mountain towns to follow in the coming year: “support community conversations” about climate action, “engage other leaders” on the subject and “actively share and collaborate with other communities” on sustainability practices. The overarching goal, as the conference’s name suggests, is to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2030.
But the language didn’t seem binding or specific enough, said some members of the Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners.
“I worry,” Commissioner Luther Propst said, “that we’re in a situation where a resolution like this is more likely to inhibit rather than to catalyze action by creating the impression that we’re doing something when we’re really not.”
