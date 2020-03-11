RAWLINS (WNE) — An Oregon woman appeared in court Monday to face charges that she abused and caused the deaths of multiple animals she supposedly rescued.
Jennifer Elizabeth Stracener, 44, of Tillamook, is charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty, although five counts are felony charges and the other five are misdemeanors. In total, Stracener’s charges amount to 12.5 years in prison and/or $29,500 in fines.
She pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges on Monday in Carbon County District Court.
According to an arrest affidavit:
On Feb. 15, the police dispatch received a call from a guest at the Econo Lodge. He observed a U-Haul full of dogs on the west side of the hotel.
Two Rawlins officers responded to the area and saw the truck with a man and woman standing next to it. An officer made contact with Fred Nicholas and Christina Fant, who said they’d been moving from Louisiana along with other family members.
The couple opened the truck, where an officer observed multiple dogs in kennels. He also saw numerous dead dogs, some of which had been dead for more than a few days. The couple claimed most of the dogs belonged to Stracener.
The officers made contact with Stracener, who owned a company in Louisiana called Dogs R’ Us and the dogs were rescues. Since her family was moving to Oregon, she was moving the business there, too.
Twenty-seven dogs and three cats were ultimately seized. Officers observed the cages were stacked on top of each other and most didn’t have bottoms, with dogs standing on top of each other, dead dogs, filth and feces.
