The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 18 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 91 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, along with reports of 21 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 94 to leave the state with 498 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 98; Natrona County had 66; Fremont County had 50; Campbell County had 40; Sweetwater had 36; Teton had 35; Albany had 26; Sheridan had 25; Carbon and Washakie had 18; Goshen had 14; Park had 12; Lincoln had 11; Uinta had 10; Platte had nine; Big Horn had seven; Hot Springs and Niobrara had five; Johnson and Weston had three, and Converse and Crook had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 154,909 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 152,693 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.