CODY (WNE) – A main gate was damaged, vending machines tipped over, and a golf cart pushed towards the canyon at the Buffalo Bill Dam Center. That was the discovery made on Monday, the Park County Sheriff's Office said.
The only measure stopping the cart from falling all the way down the canyon was a cable barrier.That cart had been parked in the back of the facility, and the push appears to have occurred from the closed side of the Visitor Center.
Authorities from the Sheriff's Office reported the main gate was damaged, but still locked. It appears to have been struck with a vehicle at a low rate of speed in an attempt to gain entry.
The two vending machines were also damaged in the incident.
Charla Baugher, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said no exact time for the crimes is known, other than it took place sometime over the weekend.
All of the property belongs to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. No other damage has been reported at the facility off US 14-16-20 West at this time.
The damage is being actively investigated by the Park County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to call Park County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.